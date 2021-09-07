Hollywood Elite Panic: ‘Vote Newsom or Die! Our Lives Literally Depend on It’

Some of Hollywood’s top stars are now rallying around Newsom in a last-ditch effort to save him from losing the September 14 recall election.
The far-left stars have also launched an all-out smear campaign against Republican challenger Larry Elder, who looks set to win the election. Stars including Alec Baldwin, Ron Perlman, Josh Gad, and Rosanna Arquette have urged their Democrat fans to vote “no” on the recall.
“Larry Elder is a dangerous idiot. And I mean Trump level dangerous,” Baldwin tweeted.
Breitbart.com reports: With mail-in voting already underway, Newsom is spending big time in an effort save his governorship. Money is pouring in from billionaire left-wing donor George Soros, who has donated a total of $1 million to help Newsom, while Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings has given a whopping $3 million.
Celebrities are helping lead the smear efforts against Elder and the GOP.
Actor Ron Perlman posted an profanity-laden video in which he compared Republicans to ISIS and said “fuck you, GOP.”
Alec Baldwin called Elder “a dangerous idiot” who is “Trump level dangerous.”
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad claimed a recall of Newsom would be a “catastrophe.”
Comedian Billy Eichner inaccurately called Elder “anti-vaxx” in a recent tweet. Elder has publicly stated that he is vaccinated, but he is opposed to vaccine mandates, saying he would remove vaccine and mask mandates as governor.
Comedian DL Hughley insulted GOP candidates Larry Elder and Caitlyn Jenner by making a transgender joke about penises.
Actress Rosanna Arquette said “our lives literally do depend” on voting “no” on the recall.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- UK Gov’t Announce Australia-Style Lockdowns Starting Next Month: ‘Old Normal Will Never Return’ - September 7, 2021
- Satanic Temple Joins Democrats in Fight Against Texas Abortion Law: ‘Satanic Abortion Rituals Are Our Right’ - September 7, 2021
- Hollywood Elite Panic: ‘Vote Newsom or Die! Our Lives Literally Depend on It’ - September 7, 2021