Hollywood Celebs Suffer Mass Nervous Breakdown Over Georgia’s Election Integrity Law

Trump-hating Hollywood celebrities are expressing their rage over Georgia’s new voter integrity law, which implements voter identification requirements and places strict limits on ballot drop boxes.
A slew of left-wing stars immediately condemned the new law as “racist, “evil,” and a form of “voter suppression.”
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use.
On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law Senate Bill 202. The law gives the Georgia State Elections Board the ability to take over county election boards in areas that may require oversight.
Breitbart.com reports: It also removes Georgia’s Secretary of State from chair of the State Elections Board.
Stars including Edward Norton, Susan Sarandon, Rosanna Arquette, Padma Lakshmi, and Billy Eichner are voicing their anger over the bill’s passage.
Edward Norton called Georgia Republican leaders “racists” for signing the bill into law. The People vs. Larry Flynt actor also retweeted the Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump Republican group mired in a sexual misconduct scandal involving young men.
Susan Sarandon tweeted a meme associating Georgia GOP leaders with “white supremacy.”
Rob Reiner appeared to imply that the new law is intended to prevent people from voting. “The Republicans stand for nothing,” he tweeted.
Pulp Fiction star Rosanna Arquette called Gov. Kemp a racist and a KKK member.
Comedian-actor Billy Eichner declared the new law “makes me sick,” while calling Republicans “racist” and “vile.”
Alyssa Milano signaled her intention to violate the new law’s provision against providing food and beverages to voters waiting in line.
Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi called the law a “desperate attempt to disenfranchise millions of voters.”
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure star Alex Winter called the law “straight up” evil.
Actor Michael Kelly, who hails from Georgia, called the law “blatant” voter suppression.”