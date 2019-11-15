Hollywood Celebs Respond to CA School Shooting: ‘Americans Are a Violent People’

Reams of Hollywood celebrities quickly jumped on the gun control bandwagon, slammed the NRA, and blamed President Trump in the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s school shooting in Santa Clarita, California.

Surveillance cameras caught the 16-year-old suspect pulling a .45 caliber handgun out of his backpack and opening fire on his fellow classmates at Saugus High School, before shooting himself.

CBS Los Angeles reported that two of the five wounded students died after being transported to hospital.

Breitbart.com reports: Michael Moore responded to the shooting on social media:

We Americans are a violent people. Kill. Kill. Kill. Kill Indians. Lynch black people or shoot them in their homes. Invade nations. Assassinate leaders. A Senate that kills the Violence Against Women’s Act. Not one bishop in jail for allowing rape of children. The list is endless — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 14, 2019

Actress Alyssa Milano and actor Michael Ian Black responded to the shooting by criticizing the NRA.

Milano shared the hashtag “NoRA”:

Another day. Another school shooting.



When will we demand meaningful change? When will our voices mean more to our elected officials than their funding from the NRA?



How many children need to suffer? How many need to die?#NoRA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 14, 2019

Black called the organization “terrorist”:

The NRA remains a terrorist organization. https://t.co/uWjneTzbZ6 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 14, 2019

Author Stephen King used the shooting to criticize President Trump:

Trump is said to be “monitoring the situation” in Santa Clarita. Is he a useless piece of shit or is it just me? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 14, 2019

Actress Minnie Driver engaged in some hashtag activism:

And actress Debra Messing called for action and included a note to Moms Demand in her tweet.

Not AGAIN. OMG. I am praying for all the people physically hurt and spiritually traumatized by the #SantaClarita school shooting. This MUST STOP. We must protect our children. @MomsDemand — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 14, 2019

Little Mermaid’s Lin-Manuel Miranda made a general call for more “gun control now,” while Piper Perabo used the shooting to push for universal background checks in particular.

Perabo did not mention that California has had universal background checks since the 1990s. The state also has an “assault weapons” ban, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, and a requirement that would-be gun buyers get a safety certificate from the state before buying a firearm.

California has a one-handgun-a month purchase limit, registration requirements for gun owners, ammunition controls, gun confiscation laws, and a ban on teachers being armed to shoot back in case they are under attack.