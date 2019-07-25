Hollywood Celebs Want IMPEACHMENT After Mueller Testimony: ‘No More F*cking Around’

Angry Hollywood celebrities are calling on Democrats to impeach President Trump following former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday.
In a desperate call-to-action, left-wing Hollywood activists want Congress to start an Impeachment Inquiry immediately.
“It is imperative: Congress must start an Impeachment Inquiry. This President colluded with a foreign enemy power to undermine our Democracy,” director Rob Reiner urgently tweeted.
“Then Obstructed Justice to cover that up. Period. Speaker Pelosi, with all due respect, NO MORE FUCKING AROUND!”
Breitbart.com reports: Responding to news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would hold a press conference after Mueller’s testimony, actor John Cusack said “Hopefully to announce impeachment.”
“37 indictments, 7 convictions, 127 secret meetings with Russian agents and so many hours of testimony… it’s time for an #ImpeachmentInquiryNow!” said Will & Grace star Debra Messing.
Wednesday saw the former FBI director testify for hours before the House Judiciary Committee as well as the House Oversight Committee.
There was near-universal agreement among many media members and Democrat operatives that in his testimony Mueller looked “frail” and not “sharp.”
Michael Moore shared the same sentiment, slamming Democrats for putting “their faith in the esteemed Robert Mueller” to be able to set the stage for impeaching President Trump.
“A frail old man, unable to remember things, stumbling, refusing to answer basic questions.,” Michael Moore’s said. “I said it in 2017 and Mueller confirmed it today — All you pundits and moderates and lame Dems who told the public to put their faith in the esteemed Robert Mueller — just STFU from now on.”
President Trump agreed with Moore, and went so far as to thank the Democrats for bringing Mueller up to testify.
Hollywood leftists were chiming in all day, some praying various Democrats and others pouncing on parts of the testimony they believe damaging to Trump.
Check out all the latest reaction below.
