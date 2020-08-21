Hollywood celebrities have been gushing over Joe Biden’s speech accepting the Democratic party’s nomination for president.
They called it the “speech of his life” “brilliant,” “inspiring” and “above and beyond their wildest expectations.”
Alyssa Milano seemed to think a Biden presidency was already a done deal.
The usual celebrity line up Bette Midler, Mia Farrow, Debra Messing, Mandy Moore etc all expressed their awe and praise at sleepy joe’s speech
Breitbart reports: Biden hammered President Donald Trump repeatedly during his 24-minute delivery. He also emphasized the physical and economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic while promising to implement a national mask mandate if he wins in November.
That clearly sat well with left-wing Hollywood. Actress and Trump antagonist Bette Midler tweeted to President Trump, “You’ll never get close to that speech, you miserable toad!”
Actor Ben Stiller says Biden’s speech “moved” him.
Cher hit the caps lock button and, while no votes have been cast, said “Joe is my president.”
Actress Mia Farrow called it a “great speech” that concluded “four profoundly inspiring” evenings.
Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who hosted the final evening of the convention, tweeted “This November, we’re gonna sing from the mountaintops.”
Actress Mandy Moore called it “an effective and powerful speech,” adding that “I’ve forgotten what decency and cogent and competent leadership looks like.”
Director Rob Reiner sees “hope” in ol’ Joe.
Will & Grace star Debra Messing also heaped praised on Biden.
Comedian Sandra Bernhard called the speech “above and beyond my wildest expectations.”
Niamh Harris
- Hollywood Celebs Gush Over Joe Biden's DNC Speech - August 21, 2020
- Bette Midler Says: "F**K YOU TRUMP! You'll never get Close To Biden's DNC Speech, You Miserable Toad!" - August 21, 2020
