Hollywood Celebs Gush Over Joe Biden’s DNC Speech

Hollywood celebrities have been gushing over Joe Biden’s speech accepting the Democratic party’s nomination for president.

They called it the “speech of his life” “brilliant,” “inspiring” and “above and beyond their wildest expectations.”

Alyssa Milano seemed to think a Biden presidency was already a done deal.

Three generations watching our next President of the United States of America. #DemConvention #teamJOE pic.twitter.com/m1HDw9Tqcd — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

The usual celebrity line up Bette Midler, Mia Farrow, Debra Messing, Mandy Moore etc all expressed their awe and praise at sleepy joe’s speech

Breitbart reports: Biden hammered President Donald Trump repeatedly during his 24-minute delivery. He also emphasized the physical and economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic while promising to implement a national mask mandate if he wins in November.

That clearly sat well with left-wing Hollywood. Actress and Trump antagonist Bette Midler tweeted to President Trump, “You’ll never get close to that speech, you miserable toad!”

FUCK YOU, #TRUMP! You’ll never get close to that speech, you miserable toad! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 21, 2020

Actor Ben Stiller says Biden’s speech “moved” him.

#JoeBiden moved me tonight with his humanity. When he spoke to all who have experienced loss, and his understanding of that. It was real. That is his strength, and all the imperfections that come with being an actual human being are part of that. #BidenHarris2020 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) August 21, 2020

Cher hit the caps lock button and, while no votes have been cast, said “Joe is my president.”

AM PROUD JOE BIDDEN SUPPORTER♥️.LOVE, RESPECT,& BELIEVE IN JOE.I WILL NEVER STOP BELIEVING IN JOE,& I’M NO STARRY EYED GIRL.I’VE SEEN IT ALL & JOE IS MY PRESIDENT♥️.JOE WILL HELP WORKING FAMILIES.

WE HAVE A MILLION SHATTERED DREAMS..I TRUST JOE 2 PUT THEM BACK TOGETHER AGAIN — Cher (@cher) August 21, 2020

Actress Mia Farrow called it a “great speech” that concluded “four profoundly inspiring” evenings.

Great speech @JoeBiden topping four profoundly inspiring Convention evenings. We can make this happen. All of it. Yes we can!. 🇺🇸🎉💕 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 21, 2020

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who hosted the final evening of the convention, tweeted “This November, we’re gonna sing from the mountaintops.”

Actress Mandy Moore called it “an effective and powerful speech,” adding that “I’ve forgotten what decency and cogent and competent leadership looks like.”

Such an effective and powerful speech from @JoeBiden. I’ve forgotten what decency and cogent and compentent leadership looks like- Can’t wait for November 3rd!! #bidenharris2020 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 21, 2020

Director Rob Reiner sees “hope” in ol’ Joe.

There is hope. There is Joe Biden. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 21, 2020

Will & Grace star Debra Messing also heaped praised on Biden.

Joe Biden is a working class guy. Trump has a solid gold toilet.



Trump has had 4 years to make life better for the American people.

He failed. Spectacularly.



Joe Biden has lived through trauma, single parenthood, losing a soldier son &has been a public servant his whole life. — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) August 21, 2020

Comedian Sandra Bernhard called the speech “above and beyond my wildest expectations.”