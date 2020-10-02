Hollywood Celebs Gloat & Mock President Trump Over Coronvirus Diagnosis

Some left-wing Hollywood elites could barely contain themselves following the news that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Calling the diagnosis “karma” and telling Trump that he’s “a vile human being” and that he “should’ve worn a fuckin’ mask”, the celebs have been having a field day.

Actor Adam Goldberg even encouraged people to mock the president following his diagnosis

To those of you rejoicing or wishing ill upon the president, may God have mercy on your…what’s that? He openly mocked mask wearing during a debate after 200 thousand Americans he swore to protect and defend died on his watch? As you were. — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) October 2, 2020

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and actress Alyssa Milano, were among those to send good wishes to the Trumps and wished them a speedy recovery

Breitbart reports: President Trump has in fact worn masks on numerous occasions. Celebrities also used the news as an opportunity to revive the debunked claim that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax,” when in reality the president used the word “hoax” to refer to Democrats’ politicization of the pandemic.

President Trump revealed early Friday that he and and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he tweeted. The president earlier said that White House senior counselor Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus, prompting the first couple to get tested.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted: “We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

Hollywood stars used the news to tackle the president and the first lady. The West Wing star and left-wing activist Bradley Whitford called the president a “vile human being.” He added: “If @realDonaldTrump had simply acknowledged science and been as concerned about public safety as @JoeBiden has been, none of this would have happened.”

Two opposing thoughts. 1. I’m sorry you’re sick. 2. You’re a vile human being. https://t.co/9w1anJw6uE — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 2, 2020

If @realDonaldTrump had simply acknowledged science and been as concerned about public safety as @JoeBiden has been, none of this would have happened. This is is what disturbed people do. They crate chaos. Vote him out. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 2, 2020

Rob Reiner and singer Diane Warren were among several celebrities attempting to revive the debunked claim that the president once called the coronavirus a “hoax.”

That damn hoax. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 2, 2020

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Filmmaker Judd Apatow tweeted, “He chose death.” He added that responses to the president’s announcement “should be turned into a book with the money going to people hurt by you and your policies.

They will let anyone die.This is murder. Call it what it is. It isn’t sloppiness. It isn’t a lack of belief in science. It is killing people because they believe it will somehow help them achieve their goal of not losing power and being held accountable. This is mass murder. https://t.co/F4iywNeYgx — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 2, 2020

The responses to this tweet should be turned into a book with the money going to people hurt by you and your policies. https://t.co/E76CoEvPKP — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 2, 2020

He did not “fail” in dealing with the virus. He made a conscious political choice to let tens of thousands of people who would not have died if he wasn’t focused on his attempt to look good and stay in power. He chose death. https://t.co/ZIklVCCLNt — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 2, 2020

Tonight will reveal where we all think the line is comedically. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 2, 2020

Jamie Lee Curtis urged people to “not stoop to [Trump’s] level” by gloating about the news.

Democrats. Do not stoop to his level. Do not be happy about anyone getting this virus that has killed 2,000,000 people world wide. Just wish then well then VOTE not GLOAT them out of office. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 2, 2020

Seinfeld writer Larry Charles speculated without evidence that Trump may have known he had the virus during the first presidential debate. “Did he hope he would infect Biden?” (Trump and Biden didn’t shake hands during the debate and maintained proper social distancing from each other during the entire event.)