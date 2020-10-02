Hollywood Celebs Gloat & Mock President Trump Over Coronvirus Diagnosis

Some left-wing Hollywood elites could barely contain themselves following the news that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Calling the diagnosis “karma” and telling Trump that he’s “a vile human being” and that he “should’ve worn a fuckin’ mask”, the celebs have been having a field day.
Actor Adam Goldberg even encouraged people to mock the president following his diagnosis
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and actress Alyssa Milano, were among those to send good wishes to the Trumps and wished them a speedy recovery
Breitbart reports: President Trump has in fact worn masks on numerous occasions. Celebrities also used the news as an opportunity to revive the debunked claim that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax,” when in reality the president used the word “hoax” to refer to Democrats’ politicization of the pandemic.
President Trump revealed early Friday that he and and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he tweeted. The president earlier said that White House senior counselor Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus, prompting the first couple to get tested.
First lady Melania Trump tweeted: “We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”
Hollywood stars used the news to tackle the president and the first lady. The West Wing star and left-wing activist Bradley Whitford called the president a “vile human being.” He added: “If @realDonaldTrump had simply acknowledged science and been as concerned about public safety as @JoeBiden has been, none of this would have happened.”
Rob Reiner and singer Diane Warren were among several celebrities attempting to revive the debunked claim that the president once called the coronavirus a “hoax.”
Filmmaker Judd Apatow tweeted, “He chose death.” He added that responses to the president’s announcement “should be turned into a book with the money going to people hurt by you and your policies.
Jamie Lee Curtis urged people to “not stoop to [Trump’s] level” by gloating about the news.
Seinfeld writer Larry Charles speculated without evidence that Trump may have known he had the virus during the first presidential debate. “Did he hope he would infect Biden?” (Trump and Biden didn’t shake hands during the debate and maintained proper social distancing from each other during the entire event.)
