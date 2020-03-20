Hollywood Celebs Demand President Trump Resign Over Coronavirus Response

Hollywood celebrities are joining forces and demanding that President Trump resign from office as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen around the world.

Far-left Star Trek actor George Takei started the campaign on Twitter on Wednesday, demanding:

“The president needs to resign.”

Shortly after demanding Trump’s resignation, a tsunami of blue tick Hollywood liberals jumped on the bandwagon to demand the same.

The president needs to resign. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 18, 2020

Takei’s tweet was eagerly repeated by a njumber liberal activists and groups.

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer picked up one of those retweets and amplified the message to his followers.

The President needs to resign. https://t.co/XVFQdf5Np9 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 18, 2020

Trump-hating Hollywood has-been Rosie O’Donnell immediately began hungrily retweeting calls for Trump’s resignation.

Breitbart.com reports: Wings actor Steven Weber then retweeted Cryer’s call for Trump to resign,.

The President needs to resign. https://t.co/4fF0VYM17V — Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) March 18, 2020

Weber’s tweet was subsequently repeated by Full Metal Jack star Matthew Modine, who has tweeted out “The president needs to resign” more than ten times on Wednesday.

The President needs to resign https://t.co/mvjZFXlRao — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) March 18, 2020

Modine’s Full Metal Jacket co-star Vincent D’Onofrio added himself to the celebrity pile-on.

The president needs to resign https://t.co/eEaUNENVqE — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 18, 2020

Other entertainment figures to repeat the call for Trump’s resignation include actor Kirk Acevedo, Thelma & Louise screenwriter Callie Khouri, and actor-comedian Christopher Titus.

The President needs to resign https://t.co/UW7DkK946p — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) March 18, 2020