Hollywood Celebs Demand President Trump Resign Over Coronavirus Response

Hollywood celebrities are joining forces and demanding that President Trump resign from office as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen around the world.
Far-left Star Trek actor George Takei started the campaign on Twitter on Wednesday, demanding:
“The president needs to resign.”
Shortly after demanding Trump’s resignation, a tsunami of blue tick Hollywood liberals jumped on the bandwagon to demand the same.
Takei’s tweet was eagerly repeated by a njumber liberal activists and groups.
Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer picked up one of those retweets and amplified the message to his followers.
Trump-hating Hollywood has-been Rosie O’Donnell immediately began hungrily retweeting calls for Trump’s resignation.
Breitbart.com reports: Wings actor Steven Weber then retweeted Cryer’s call for Trump to resign,.
Weber’s tweet was subsequently repeated by Full Metal Jack star Matthew Modine, who has tweeted out “The president needs to resign” more than ten times on Wednesday.
Modine’s Full Metal Jacket co-star Vincent D’Onofrio added himself to the celebrity pile-on.
Other entertainment figures to repeat the call for Trump’s resignation include actor Kirk Acevedo, Thelma & Louise screenwriter Callie Khouri, and actor-comedian Christopher Titus.