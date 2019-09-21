Hollywood Celebs Join Climate Strike Because of ‘Climate Emergency’

Far-left Hollywood celebrities have signaled their support for the international climate strike, inspired by teen activist Greta Thunberg.

“I stand in support of the global #climatestrike today. We need to do everything we can to protect our planet and humanity,” rockstar Mick Jagger said.

I stand in support of the global #climatestrike today. We need to do everything we can to protect our planet and humanity. Find out more at https://t.co/gWE8ar7Hfk pic.twitter.com/Z45nlFWWf8 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 20, 2019

“We’re going to back up our young people in their cry for a climate future, for a livable future,” Mark Ruffalo said in a video posted to Twitter on Friday. “These beautiful young people who are crying out right now for us to be sincere and honest and earnest in dealing with this catastrophe.”

Breitbart.com reports: Friday’s strike draw millions of activists who marched to put pressure on world leaders upend their economies by reducing the consumption of meat, banning the combustable engine, and banning plastic straws all to address the so-called climate crisis.

“So inspired by these kids’ efforts to protect the environment. When youth takes matters into their own hands it’s a powerful thing!” said actress Reese Witherspoon.

So inspired by these kids’ efforts to protect the environment 🌎 When youth takes matters into their own hands it’s a powerful thing! 🙌🏼@gretathunberg #FridaysForFuture https://t.co/0pntqk7jhZ — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 20, 2019

“Young activists are challenging us to confront the realities of the climate crisis. Join me as I stand with @amnestyusa and @GretaThunberg today as we strike for climate.” said grammy-winning singer John legend.

Young activists are challenging us to confront the realities of the climate crisis. Join me as I stand with @amnestyusa and @GretaThunberg today as we strike for climate. https://t.co/ND1321N5dJ #ClimateStrike #StrikeWithUs #AmbassadorOfConscience pic.twitter.com/Bra27noYa9 — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 20, 2019

Check out all the climate strike hysteria below.

It’s only going to get worse if we don’t act. I’m so in awe of young activists like @GretaTunberg who are challenging us to confront the realities of the climate crisis by taking a stand. I stand with you. @amnestyusa https://t.co/iPZKdy7mbk #ClimateStrike #StrikeWithUs https://t.co/evIItZD4qO — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 20, 2019

STRIKE FOR YOUR GRANDCHILDREN’S GRANDCHILDREN. STRIKE FOR ALL OF US. STRIKE FOR OUR EARTH.https://t.co/hqcv4azttW — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) September 20, 2019

7/7 This party triggered our extinction by pushing a greed-based, climate-denying agenda. Will today’s youth, when all is collapsing & drowning around them in 20yrs, will they think fondly of us? I think not. So today at least take a stand. Show up. I will https://t.co/M1sJQUTcGx — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 20, 2019

Young people organizing TODAY’S #ClimateStrike are calling a #GreenNewDeal, respect of Indigenous land, #EnvironmentalJustice, protection of biodiversity & sustainable agriculture.



Wherever you are #StrikeWithUS go to https://t.co/NVFJbjNlSo to find an event near you. ⚫️🌎 pic.twitter.com/T5HxugpnUJ — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) September 20, 2019

SKIP SCHOOL AND STRIKE! The ones with the most to lose take matters into their own hands since their elders are incapable, apathetic, or just plain stupid. https://t.co/1tFL2w1A6f — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 20, 2019

I just jumped into the #ClimateStrike march in Sheffield! Glorious. pic.twitter.com/M6LfAt5NwT — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 20, 2019

The problem is plastic straws it’s corporate greed #globalclimatestrike — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) September 20, 2019