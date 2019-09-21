Hollywood Celebs Join Climate Strike Because of ‘Climate Emergency’

Far-left Hollywood celebrities have signaled their support for the international climate strike, inspired by teen activist Greta Thunberg.
“I stand in support of the global #climatestrike today. We need to do everything we can to protect our planet and humanity,” rockstar Mick Jagger said.
“We’re going to back up our young people in their cry for a climate future, for a livable future,” Mark Ruffalo said in a video posted to Twitter on Friday. “These beautiful young people who are crying out right now for us to be sincere and honest and earnest in dealing with this catastrophe.”
Breitbart.com reports: Friday’s strike draw millions of activists who marched to put pressure on world leaders upend their economies by reducing the consumption of meat, banning the combustable engine, and banning plastic straws all to address the so-called climate crisis.
“So inspired by these kids’ efforts to protect the environment. When youth takes matters into their own hands it’s a powerful thing!” said actress Reese Witherspoon.
“Young activists are challenging us to confront the realities of the climate crisis. Join me as I stand with @amnestyusa and @GretaThunberg today as we strike for climate.” said grammy-winning singer John legend.
Check out all the climate strike hysteria below.
