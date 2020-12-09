Hollywood Celebs Celebrate Giuliani Getting COVID: “I Pray He Dies”

Hollywood celebrities were celebrating Rudy Giuliani’s COVID diagnosis on Monday, with some openly praying that Trump’s lawyer dies.

Just as they did when POTUS himself was diagnosed with the Chinese coronavirus two months ago, a slew of vile leftist celebrities took to Twitter to express their unadulterated joy at Giuliani’s diagnosis.

Here is a selection of the vile tweets:

Rudy Giuliani: 2001 America’s Mayor

Rudy Giuliani: 2020 Domestic Terrorist https://t.co/NIrHCAkirl — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 7, 2020

saying a prayer for giuliani (i’m praying that he dies) — andrea more (@amore_orless) December 7, 2020

Here’s the thing, however Giuliani dies, it’s going to be really funny. — maura quint (@behindyourback) December 6, 2020

.@RudyGiuliani-by far the greatest conspiracy theorist in the history of America & who has been working tirelessly to undermine faith in our democracy in service to the most corrupt president (by far!) in the history of the USA, has fallen victim to the Fake News Covid Hoax. #SAD https://t.co/18r9M8RKiR — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 6, 2020

#RudyGiuliani exposed hundreds to Covid-19 as he relentlessly criss-crossed the country seeking to overturn the election; pix of him maskless, hugging, kissing, posing with other Covidiots…it’s enough to make you gag. Pity the poor doctors & nurses who have to treat him. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 7, 2020

SHOCKING! UNIMAGINABLE! F-ING UNAVOIDABLE! What a 🍆.

Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19, according to President Donald Trump. https://t.co/JRRn4XjDKr # via @HuffPostPol — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 7, 2020

Rudy Giuliani can now only hear his farts — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) December 6, 2020

The last few months for Rudy Giuliani:



1. Gets caught (allegedly) undoing his pants in a Borat movie

2. Hosts an election fraud presser at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

3. Sweats so much his hair dye melts

4. Audibly farts in a hearing

5. Tests positive for covid-19



An icon. — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) December 6, 2020

Biden is looking for a new Attorney General. So, we may not be done with Giuliani after all. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 4, 2020

After testing positive for Covid-19, Rudy Giuliani filed a lawsuit with the lab demanding the results be overturned. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 6, 2020

Rudy Giuliani didn’t wear a mask as he traveled around & talked to people. Rudy now has COVID (and may have infected hundreds of others). Don’t be a Rudy. Stop the spread! Wear a mask. https://t.co/roTihTSyf6 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) December 6, 2020

I hope @RudyGiuliani recovers quickly so he can be disbarred, prosecuted and jailed. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) December 7, 2020

Trump can pour him a nice tall long island iced bleach. https://t.co/Jn8Y5W879H — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 6, 2020

Hmmm. Who would have thought he’d get Covid? He seems to really believe in fact and science. I’m just shocked. pic.twitter.com/MNjRjW6lMb — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 6, 2020

Leaky tootie Rudy has Covid. Shocking. https://t.co/7GwHFmP0hc — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) December 6, 2020

Rudy Giuliani: Please don’t let the doctor equivalent of Rudy Giuliani treat me. https://t.co/BsVciCYP5h — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 6, 2020

NEW: I have exclusive affidavits proving Rudy Giuliani’s COVID test was run on a Sino-Venezuelan machine that is changing Negatives to Positives, according to a Philadelphia garbage truck driver I met at Blimpie (1/???) — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) December 6, 2020

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid and for copying Trump's lack of bronzer blending. pic.twitter.com/Ujdi7DiO2B — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) December 6, 2020

Rudy Giuliani is a whole superspreader event. — Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) December 6, 2020