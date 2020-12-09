Hollywood Celebs Celebrate Giuliani Getting COVID: “I Pray He Dies”

December 9, 2020 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Sick Hollywood celebs celebrate Rudy Giuliani's COVID diagnoses
LinkedInReddit

Hollywood celebrities were celebrating Rudy Giuliani’s COVID diagnosis on Monday, with some openly praying that Trump’s lawyer dies.

Just as they did when POTUS himself was diagnosed with the Chinese coronavirus two months ago, a slew of vile leftist celebrities took to Twitter to express their unadulterated joy at Giuliani’s diagnosis.

Here is a selection of the vile tweets:

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)