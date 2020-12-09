Just as they did when POTUS himself was diagnosed with the Chinese coronavirus two months ago, a slew of vile leftist celebrities took to Twitter to express their unadulterated joy at Giuliani’s diagnosis.
Here is a selection of the vile tweets:
Niamh Harris
Writer at News Punch
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Hollywood Celebs Celebrate Giuliani Getting COVID:“I Pray He Dies” - December 9, 2020
- Georgia County Commission Quietly Took $6.3 Million From Mark Zuckerberg Project - December 9, 2020
- McCarthy: Chinese Owned Swalwell ‘Should Be Removed From Congress’Immediately - December 9, 2020