Hollywood Celebs Carry Trump’s Head on Pike at LA Protest

Far-left Hollywood celebrities took to the streets of Los Angeles on Tuesday night, carrying President Trump’s severed head on a pike.

“Hey, you know what’s great?” disgraced ex-congresswoman Katie Hill asked the the crowd at L.A.’s pro impeachment rally. “Everything is a blessing and curse right? But tonight, I can be here, and I’m not a member of congress, and this a solemn, solemn thing, but I can say tonight, IT’S TIME TO IMPEACH THE MOTHER F***ER!”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Also on hand was Alyssa Milano, who ranted about being angry and pre-menopausal. “Hello, snowflakes! Listen to me very carefully. I am angry, if he thought Greta was angry he’s seen nothing yet! I’m pre-menopausal and I am angry!”

Some astute Tweeters recognized how scripted her speech was.

Breitbart reports:

Signs — most homemade — included: “Impeach and Remove”; “Trump Is Not Above the Law”; and simply “Impeach 45.” Less polite signs included “Fuck Cheeto Voldemort” and “Make the Asshole Go Away,” the latter a play on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. One man carried a rubber head of Trump on a pike. He told Breitbart News he wished it were the real thing.

