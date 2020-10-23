Hollywood Celebs Call Trump ‘Evil’ As They Gush Over Biden During Final Debate

Hollywood celebrities raged against President Trump and defended Joe Biden during the final presidential debate on Thursday evening

The left wing stars hurled abuse and insults at Trump calling him a “bitch” “disgusting” and “evil” as they gushed over Biden, even defending the Democratic nominee over the growing Biden family scandal involving his son, Hunter.

Breitbart reports: Their clean-up job for Biden also consisted of cheerleading for the candidate when he flubbed his words and defending Hunter Biden against the recent reports.

Actress and Democratic operative Alyssa Milano led the parade by claiming that Trump is “disgusting” for even bringing up the Biden family scandal. The Hollywood star also gave Americans an ultimatum, claiming that it is impossible for them to love both Trump and their country. “You can’t love both,” she insisted.

Trump can't attack Biden so he attacks Biden's family. It's disgusting. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2020

Frozen star Josh Gad also played cheerleader for Joe Biden.

Cheering at my screen right now. Cheering. Go Joe!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uYQHtyxsF9 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 23, 2020

Actress Debra Messing called Trump a racist, claiming that the president “wants to scare white Americans with racism.”

Donald Trump wants to scare white Americans with racism. We can't let him get away with it. In America, everyone deserves dignity, freedom and equality. #TrumpIsARacist — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 23, 2020

Actor Mark Ruffalo demanded that the president release his tax returns in response to the Biden family scandal. He also claimed that Trump’s “love of the fossil fuel industry” is going to “kill us.”

Stop whining about the IRS, and RELEASE YOUR RETURNS. https://t.co/bsgmpHEo4W — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 23, 2020

Trump's love of the fossil fuel industry will kill us and our oceans and the beautiful animals that live in them and along them. #2020debate https://t.co/r06yXgWwVu — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 23, 2020

Alec Baldwin tweeted that Americans will hold Trump personally responsible for the country’s coronavirus deaths.

You bet your ass they do https://t.co/szhNRvKgrF — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) October 23, 2020

Rob Reiner let out a Twitter moan: “The lies. All those lies.”

The lies. All those lies. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 23, 2020

Actress Mia Farrow called the president a psychopath. She also defended Hunter Biden, by citing his academic and professsional resume.

Psychopaths always play the victim — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 23, 2020