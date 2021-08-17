Hollywood Celebs Blame Trump for Afghanistan Collapse: “It’s His Fault, Not Biden’s!”

Hollywood celebrities have sprung to President Biden’s defence following his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan by unanimously declaring that the collapse is Donald Trump’s fault.

Trump-hating celebrities including Bette Midler, Rosanna Arquette, George Takei and others took to twitter to immediately blame the disaster on Trump.

“This should be laid at Trump’s fat feet,” Midler tweeted upon hearing of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

#Republicans are trying to pin the blame for #Afghanistan withdrawal on Biden. Don’t believe it. It was #FuckUpTrump and #Pompeo who never included the Afghan government in their peace talks with the Taliban. This should be laid at Trump’s fat feet. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2021

Breitbart.com reports: Actress Sophia Bush also blamed the Trump, saying that his administration “set this ball rolling.”

The fact that the Trump Administration set this ball rolling, and did not include ANY human rights standards for the Taliban to follow?? It’s insanity. And those trying to blame Biden for this are gross political actors, all while AFG people are being terrorized. Period. https://t.co/cgrbl4BUxN — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) August 16, 2021

Star Trek veteran George Takei also defended Biden’s Afghanistan debacle, claiming the president inherited a “shit show” from Trump.

When Biden took office, 45 had left a shit show:



Raging pandemic

Spiraling economy

Resurgent Taliban

Capitol insurrection



We shouldn’t expect miracles, yet Biden delivered some.



So let’s keep perspective and not let the GOP blame their myriad failures and problems on him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 15, 2021

Desperately Seeking Susan star Rosanna Arquette also cited Trump’s attempts to negotiate with the Taliban.

Where were the outraged republicans when Trump invited the Taliban to camp David ? We are sick of the Gaslighting — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 15, 2021

Disney’s Frozen and Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad cited Trump’s deal with the Taliban before apportioning blame for the Afghanistan fiasco between Biden, Trump, Bush, and Obama.