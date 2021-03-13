Hollywood Celebrities Pile Praise On Joe Biden Over His Address To The Nation

Hollywood celebrities were heaping praise on President Joe Biden Thursday night as he delivered his first prime-time presidential address to the nation.
Biden’s address came fifty days into his presidency and after many people started to question if he was trying to avoid the press……why would he want to do that?
He is the first president in four decades to arrive at this point in his term before holding a formal Oval Office address or a primetime speech.
However, the stars were happy, some even to the point of crying…so all is well!
CBS Mom star Kristen Johnston said Biden was “kicking ass” while director Rob Reiner, said “Thank God we have a real President. It makes you cry.”
Britbart reports: Joe Biden’s address came fifty days into his presidency. He hit former president Donald Trump right out of the gate, saying “more deaths, more infections, more stress, and more loneliness” was the result of the coronavirus being met with “silence” and “denials” a year ago when the first positive cases became public. Biden didn’t mention Trump’s decision on January 31, 2020 to declare a national health emergency and to impose a ban on travel to and from China. This came before the first COVID-19 diagnosis in the U.S. And Joe Biden was still holding crowded campaign events in March 2020.
Frozen and Beautiful and the Beast star Josh Gad found a way to take a swipe at Trump while gushing over Joe Biden.
“It is so nice to have an empath instead of a psychopath,” Gad said.
Joe Biden also spoke about the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic, saying they’re “attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated. They are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America. It’s wrong, it’s un-American and it must stop.”
This portion of the speech led to reactions and praise from Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim and Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding.
Actor Ben Stiller simply said “Thank you.”
Nancy Sinatra, had more to say: “We are so blessed to have @JoeBiden as our president. Great job, voters.” She later said she “can’t stop crying.”
“The American Rescue Plan is already saving jobs. When its benefits are in full force and it helps pull us out from under the weight of this calamitous year, remember that every GOP Congressmember voted against it. Return the favor by voting against them in their next election,” said Star Trek actor George Takei.
Barbra Streisand joined in, saying “Biden clearly has the interests of the American people at heart. He has done a fantastic job accelerating vaccine deployment and his covid relief bill will help so many Americans.”
Not to be outdone, Cher chime in congratulating Biden on doing “doing an Amazing Job.”
Seinfeld star Jason Alexander slept better after Biden’s address than he has in four years!
