Hollywood Celebrities Lead Nationwide Abortion Protests: “Killing Babies Is Our RIGHT!”

Hollywood celebrities hit the streets across America over the weekend to advocate for killing babies by legalizing abortions up to birth in response to the Supreme Court decision leak heralding the end of Roe v. Wade.

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus joined a New York City rally holding a sign that said “If men got pregnant, you could get an abortion at an ATM machine.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Brooklyn’s courthouse plaza before a march across the Brooklyn Bridge to join another rally.

Breitbart.com reports: At the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally in Los Angeles, Titanic actress Frances Fisher spoke from the main stage where she likened the fight for abortion to the civil rights movement and even the abolition of slavery.

“No more wire hangers,” Fisher yelled from the stage, referencing back-alley abortions.

Also in attendance at the Bans Off Our Body events throughout the country were actress Laura Dern, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Amber Tamblyn, model Christy Turlington, and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi

Abortion 👏🏾 is 👏🏾 a 👏🏾 human 👏🏾 right 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xBYNtkeCzP — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 14, 2022

Not sure what to do in this moment to defend our right to abortion?

Mobilize on May 14th → https://t.co/0kP9Qck4WG

Help people find care → https://t.co/deUiDdHSl2

Get more info → Text COURT to 22422#BansOffOurBodies — Christy Turlington Burns (@CTurlington) May 11, 2022

Joined by my amazing friends Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nicole Holofcenter#BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/MMOlyO3FOq — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 14, 2022

The nyc march was massive. Thousands came out to declare #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/0RYsQgYF9w — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 14, 2022

Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo did not attend the protests, but he made sure that everyone knew he was there in spirit:

If Roe is overturned, other fundamental rights like our right to use birth control, marry who we love, and get the gender-affirming health care we need are all at risk. Visit https://t.co/B5POqGFFyw to find a rally near you today! pic.twitter.com/a5NpdkWj8g — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 14, 2022

Thousands of pro-abortion rally goers reportedly descended onto Washington, DC, and as many as 400-plus cities on Saturday in opposition to the leaked Supreme Court decision signaling the end of Roe v. Wade.