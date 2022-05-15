Hollywood Celebrities Lead Nationwide Abortion Protests: “Killing Babies Is Our RIGHT!”

Hollywood celebrities hit the streets across America over the weekend to advocate for killing babies by legalizing abortions up to birth in response to the Supreme Court decision leak heralding the end of Roe v. Wade.
Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus joined a New York City rally holding a sign that said “If men got pregnant, you could get an abortion at an ATM machine.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Tens of thousands of people gathered in Brooklyn’s courthouse plaza before a march across the Brooklyn Bridge to join another rally.
Latest Videos
Lindsey Graham Caught on Tape Saying Joe Biden Is ‘Best President’
Trudeau’s Canada Will Pay Poor People To Be Euthanized
Video Footage Shows Demon at Pro-Abortion Protest
Ghislaine Elite Pedophiles | Ghislaine Maxwell Vows to ‘Name & Shame’ Elite Pedophiles
Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Direct Descendant Of Prophet Muhammad’ - Study
President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’
Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms
Woke Far Left Propaganda | Midwives Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’
Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting
Breitbart.com reports: At the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally in Los Angeles, Titanic actress Frances Fisher spoke from the main stage where she likened the fight for abortion to the civil rights movement and even the abolition of slavery.
“No more wire hangers,” Fisher yelled from the stage, referencing back-alley abortions.
Also in attendance at the Bans Off Our Body events throughout the country were actress Laura Dern, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Amber Tamblyn, model Christy Turlington, and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi
Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo did not attend the protests, but he made sure that everyone knew he was there in spirit:
Thousands of pro-abortion rally goers reportedly descended onto Washington, DC, and as many as 400-plus cities on Saturday in opposition to the leaked Supreme Court decision signaling the end of Roe v. Wade.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Buffalo Killer Exposed As Far-Left Activist Who Wanted ‘Justice for Ukraine’ – Hated Those Opposed to War – Media Blackout - May 15, 2022
- Hillary Clinton: Republicans Want to ‘Starve’ Babies - May 15, 2022
- Hollywood Celebrities Lead Nationwide Abortion Protests: “Killing Babies Is Our RIGHT!” - May 15, 2022