Hollywood Celebrities Celebrate Trump Jr’s COVID Diagnoses: ‘You F**king Idiot’

Left-wing Hollywood stars are out celebrating Donald Trump Jr.’s COVID-19 diagnoses, referring to it as a “pleasant surprise” and expressing sympathy for the virus itself.
Washed-up celebrities including Bette Midler, George Takei, Ron Perlman and others lashed out at the President’s son after news broke on Friday that he had tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.
A spokesperson said that Donald Trump, Jr. has no symptoms but is isolating out of precaution.
The news of the diagnoses prompted left-wing blue-check Twitter to erupt into celebrations, with celebrities among the first to rush and mock the first son on social media.
ABC’s late night host Jimmy Kimmel joked that “I guess his father finally hugged him.”
Actor Michael Rapaport sickeningly hailed the news “a pleasant surprise.”
Trump-hating actress Midler tweeted “Thugs and players, baby,” while comedian Randy Rainbow said, “Get well soon, Covid-19.”
Breitbart.com reports: Grammy Award-winning singer Diane Warren and actress Kristen Johnson also expressed sympathy for the coronavirus.
Some celebrities including George Takei and Ron Perlman made references to cocaine in their insults.
Comedian Mike Birbiglia tweeted and then deleted “Don junior tests negative for having a soul.”
Seinfeld writer Larry Charles used the news to accuse President Trump of failing to prevent the virus from spreading.
Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi blamed Donald Trump, Jr. for not taking the coronavirus seriously.
Screenwriter and playwright Paul Rudnick mocked Donald Trump, Jr., in a series of quips involving drug dealer, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- ‘Americans Will Be Shocked at Level of Pedophilia, Satanic Worship’ – Lin Wood Drops BOMBSHELL On Live TV - November 22, 2020
- Democrat Rep Vows to Prosecute Trump for ‘Crimes Against USA’ - November 22, 2020
- Hollywood Celebrities Celebrate Trump Jr’s COVID Diagnoses: ‘You F**king Idiot’ - November 22, 2020
Be the first to comment