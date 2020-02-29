Hollywood Celebrities Announce Plan to Damage US Economy To Defeat Trump

Hollywood celebrities are calling for an “economic shutdown” that will “slow the economy down” to the tune of $238.2 billion per day in a desperate effort to damage President Donald Trump’s re-election prospects.

“I hope for a recession to get rid of Trump. Sorry if that hurts people,” HBO host Bill Maher explained.

Patricia Arquette is also urging Americans to participate in a one-day economic shutdown that is specifically designed to damage on the U.S. economy and hurt President Trump.

Arquette posted a message to Instagram on Thursday promoting the March 2 event, ordering her followers to refrain from spending any money for a 24-hour period as part of the #resist movement against the Trump administration.

Breitbart report: Arquette’s post claims that the goal of the economic boycott is to “cause a $238.2 billion dollar blip on the federal government’s records.”

It remains unclear who is organizing the boycott, but it appears that it originated with the Twitter account @Lee8772, which said that there will be similar day-long boycotts each month through the November election.

“This will not cause us to go into a recession, but it will slow the economy down,” the account says. “It will show the GOP that Americans are coming together & we’re demanding changes starting with the removal of Trump.”

The account said that only emergency purchases will be exempted from the boycott.

2) The nation's daily GDP is $238.2 billion. We won't hit that but we can wake up the politicians & the government will know. Several small businesses have told me they'll open, but they personally won't spend any money. Tweet, FB, call, E-mail your House Reps & Senators & tell — Lee8772-HOW LOW MUST WE GO? (@Lee8772) February 25, 2020

Arquette isn’t the first Hollywood celebrity to advocate for damaging the U.S. economy in order to hurt President Trump, even if it means ordinary Americans will have to bear the brunt of a slowdown. Comedian Bill Maher has repeatedly said on his HBO show that he hopes the U.S. goes into a recession if it means that the Trump administration will suffer.

