Hollywood Celebrities Admit Defeat After Republican Win: “It’s Over, We’re Truly F**ked”

Hollywood celebrities had a collective meltdown after Republicans won big in Tuesday’s election, with dozens of stars admitting that Democrats are going to lose the next election.

Celebs including Rosie O’Donnell, Cher, Amber Tamblyn, Jeffrey Wright, Sophia Bush, Bradley Whitford, and Rosanna Arquette expressed their panic and anger at the red wave about to sweep across America.

“We r fucked,” O’Donnell admitted.

“Fascism is alive and well in America,” Arquette said in a panic-stricken tweet.

Breitbart.com reports: In addition to the Virginia victory, anti-critical race theory candidates won in school board elections throughout the country in an overwhelming rebuke of Democrats’ efforts to impose race essentialism on young children.

Tuesday’s election was widely seen as a referendum on President Joe Biden, whose popularity has plummeted to new lows as his administration has failed to deal with soaring inflation, empty store shelves, and the crisis at the southern border. A recent NBC News poll showed that 71 percent of Americans feel the country is headed in the wrong direction, with Biden’s approval rating sinking to 42 percent..

HBO’s I Know This Much Is True star Rosie O’Donnell, who endorsed Biden, admitted defeat early Wednesday. ‘We r fucked,” she replied to MSNBC pundit Malcolm Nance’s attempts to rally Democrat voters in Virginia.

we r fucked malcolm https://t.co/CByYsfVm4V — ROSIE (@Rosie) November 3, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, Cher had an emotional meltdown, claiming the GOP will make the U.S. a “whites only” club. She also called the GOP “nazis.”

HELD MY TONGUE,LONG ENOUGH,BUT FK IT‼️DO DEMS NEED A🏠2 FALL ON THER SISTERS,🐝4 THEY C WHATS COMING⁉️GUESS

“🇺🇸TERRORISTS”YELLING HANG PENCE,KILL PELOSI, ISNT ENOUGH.IF GOP TAKE POWER IT’LL🐝 “TOTAL POWER”.ITS “WHITE’S”ONLY CLUB,& BLM,LGBT,JEWS,ASIANS,MINORITIES,R IN🇩🇪STYLE PERIL — Cher (@cher) November 3, 2021

JOE WORKS TIRELESSLY 2 WORK WITH CONG,& PASS BILLS 2 HELP EVERY DAY AMERICANS,& HE’S HIT FROM DEMS ON RIGHT,& LEFT.THEY CAUSE GRIDLOCK,WHILE GOP SIT & PLAN HOW2 PICK OUR BONES CLEAN IF WE FAIL. GOP ARE NAZI’S IN LOCKSTEP.ITS DIFFERENCE BETWEEN DEMOCRACY& DICTATORSHIP — Cher (@cher) November 3, 2021

MGM’s No Time to Die actor Jeffrey Wright claimed the Democratic Party was sabotaged from both within and outside on election night.

Republican and Democrat politicians have one thing in common: they’re both expert in sabotaging the Democratic Party. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) November 3, 2021

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale actor Bradley Whitford blamed the losses on racism and then called the controversy around CRT “utter bullshit.”

The GOP embraces, yet again, the racist Lee Atwater strategy, this time with their complete and utter bullshit about Critical Race Theory. To paraphrase S.A. Cosby, they want everyone to get over slavery while they can’t get over the fact that they lost the Civil fucking War. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) November 3, 2021

Disney’s Frozen star Josh Gad compared GOP victories to America trying to “burn down the entire house.”

As Americans, we always seem to want to see how close to the fire we can get. I fear that if we’re not careful, eventually, we will inevitably (whether accidental or not) burn down the entire house. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 3, 2021

Amazon’s Jack Ryan star Wendell Pierce blamed the results of election night on the “prejudices of ordinary people.”

The lesson from last night’s elections is that Americans respond to fear-mongering, demagoguery, & political activity or practices that seek support by appealing to the desires and prejudices of ordinary people rather than by using rational argument. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) November 3, 2021

Actress Sophia Bush blamed the Democratic losses on the non-left-wing news media.

I keep asking myself the same question.



How’s the doomsday clock doing? https://t.co/PKIyDl8e6I — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 3, 2021

Netflix’s Grace & Frankie actor Ethan Embry predicted GOP wins in the midterms and in 2024. “Enjoy the last year of Democrat control,” he tweeted.

Tonight Republicans learned denying election results is a winnable strategy.

Enjoy the last year of Democrat control, because we won’t see it again for a very long time. 35% of the country are about to run

ALL THE SHIT. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) November 3, 2021

FX on Hulu’s Y: The Last Man star Amber Tamblyn and Rosanna Arquette both took shots at their own side, blaming Democrats for Tuesday’s losses.

Liat is SPOT ON. Democrats have got to grow a pair– any pair, I don't even care what kind– and fight like Democracy depends on the midterms and 2024, because it very literally does. https://t.co/6x9rdzthja — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) November 3, 2021

Frankly I’m sick of the weakness of the Democratic Party and the corrupt criminal Republican Party and the evil Media who has fed the beast .( fascism is alive and well in America it’s a horror show. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) November 3, 2021

Comedian-actor Michael Ian Black blamed white people for the Democrats’ loss in Virginia.

Im just happy that white kids in Virginia will finally feel okay about themselves. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 3, 2021

Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer declared that “racism” was the winner on Tuesday.