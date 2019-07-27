Hollywood Billboards Hijacked to Expose Epstein, Polanski and “Pedowood”

A conservative street artist has plastered Los Angeles with billboards exposing the pedophile epidemic within Hollywood.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio no longer appear on billboards for Quentin Tarantino’s next movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Street artist Sabo has replaced them with images of child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and pedophile Roman Polanski.

Sabo says the billboards are meant to expose the entertainment industry for embracing Polanski, who plead guilty to child rape four decades ago, and, to a lesser extent Epstein, who was arrested earlier in July for child sex trafficking.

Hollywoodreporter.com reports: He also noted that the backdrop of the movie is the 1969 Charles Manson murders, where the most high-profile victim was Sharon Tate, the actress who was married to Polanski at the time.

Epstein wasn’t as well-known among the public as Polanski until his recent arrest, but he was a frequent guest at entertainment industry events on both coasts, even throwing dinner parties at his New York mansion attended by the likes of Katie Couric, Charlie Rose, Chelsea Handler and George Stephanopoulos.

Beyond the billboard, there are ads at numerous bus stops, some on benches and others behind glass. Insiders say a street crew worked through the night to get the phony ads in place before the sun rose on Friday.

One bench ad uses an image of Woody Allen instead of Polanski, as Allen was accused of abusing his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was 7.

“I felt they should all share a billboard to highlight a decades-old problem that has plagued Hollywood for decades: the abuse of children,” Sabo said.