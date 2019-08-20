Hollywood Actor Jon Voight: Donald Trump Is ‘Greatest President Of This Century’

President Donald Trump is the “greatest president of this century,” according to veteran Hollywood actor Jon Voight, who slammed liberals and the “radical left” for spreading a message of hate and “extreme anger” over the president.

In a new video, Jon Voight said “truth is a powerful emotion” and “love… is what we should be voting for.”

With a caption reading, “Jon Voight’s message of peace and love,” the Oscar-winner also slammed liberals and the “radical left” for dividing the country.

“This is not peace,” the father of Angelina Jolie said in his Sunday video. “This is not love. This is hate among the radical left. No amount of book smart will show the given policy of what truth stands for. Truth is a powerful emotion. Love … is what we should be voting for.”

“And I must say that we — the Republican Party — have voted for renewal, for a place of safety, a community where all can have peace,” Voight added. “But this is war among the left. They have hate. It’s like a venom. No words of God, no words of love, but a radical emotion of hate.”

The Ray Donovan star went on to heap high praise on the president.

“I’ve said this many times and I’m saying it again. From the deep truths of my heart and soul, President Trump is a man of truths, love, and justice for the American people and also for the people of a sacred place, Israel. Not only does he love our country, the United States of America, but he has a love for the people of all nations.”

“Let us pray for peace. Let us pray for this country that President Trump will take on four more years of his strength, devotion, knowledge of truths,” he continued. “And all that doubt and have extreme anger toward President Trump, may they be shown differently, that President Trump is the greatest president of this century.”

“Let us take a stand for liberty and justice for all,” Voight concluded. “God bless.”

This is not the first time Voight has shared his love for Trump. In May, the actor compared Trump to Abraham Lincoln and insisted that “every” political move Trump has made has been proven correct.