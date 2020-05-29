Hollywood Actor Frances Fisher Calls For ‘Race War’, Declares Allegiance To Black Lives Matter

Hollywood actor Frances Fisher has called for a “race war” in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“They want a race war. We’ll give them a race war,” Frances Fisher wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, according to an archived screenshot of the deleted tweet. Fisher, who is white, also declared allegiance to the Black Lives Matter movement. “I’m with #BlackLivesMatter. We will win.”

The Titanic and HBO’s Watchmen star also quoted convicted cop killer Assata Shakur before deleting the tweet without explanation.

Breitbart report: The actress then quoted Assata Shakur, a member of the Black Liberation Army who murdered New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster in 1973.

“It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains,” Fisher’s tweet states.

It remains unclear why Fisher deleted her tweet.

Fisher, who played Kate Winslet’s mother in Titanic, also appeared to indirectly blame President Donald Trump for the death of George Floyd, claiming that the Trump administration is encouraging white supremacy. The actress was responding to a tweet from former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson calling for an investigation into Floyd’s death.

“It’s white supremacy acting out — encouraged by the trump administration,” Fisher tweeted on Tuesday.

The actress has also called on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to shut down President Trump’s Twitter account, saying that anything less would be “suspect.” She added that Dorsey’s refusal so far means that “@jack must be a #republican.”

What happened? Did @jack @Twitter finally shut down @potus?

Anything less than that is suspect. — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) May 27, 2020