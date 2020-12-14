Holistic Practitioner Brandy Vaughan Found Dead After Warning People to Investigate Her Death

Holistic drug, health and vaccine expert, Brandy Vaughan, was found dead in her home last week, just months after she warned people to treat her future death as suspicious.

Vaughan, a former Merck representative, left behind a nine year old child who found her.

According to Children’s Health Defense, Brandy passed away due to sudden gallbladder complications.

Vaughan was the founder of learntherisk.org, a website/non-profit organization that created awareness about the dangers of various pharmaceutical drugs. Her alternative media company reached tens of millions of people globally every month on social media. Concerns have been raised due to online posts Vaughan made last year about fears she was going to be silenced or even killed. On December 1st, 2019, she wrote the following on her Facebook page:

The post I wish I didn’t have to write… But given the certain sudden tragedies over the last couple of years, I feel it’s absolutely necessary to post these ten facts…and please screenshot this for the record I’ve NEVER had any thoughts of taking my own life, not once, ever. Even before I had my son. I have a huge mission in this life. Even when they make it very difficult and scary, I would NEVER take my own life. Period. Bastien means everything to me and I would NEVER leave him. Period. I have sole custody and he needs me as much as I need him. I would NEVER think of leaving him for a second. I have NEVER been on an antidepressant nor been diagnosed as depressed – don’t believe it if you ever hear anything like this.

I’ve NEVER taken a daily pharmaceutical drug. And I haven’t taken any pharmaceuticals in 10 years (and ten years ago it was one pill, one day). Nothing over the counter, nothing by prescription. In other words, I’m not on anything that could kill me unexpectedly or suddenly. I’ve never done illegal drugs either. Not even once. There’s no way anyone could get into my house, no robbers, no angry exes (which I don’t have btw), no fanatical people – my house is like Fort Knox…unless it was someone super professional. It just wouldn’t be possible for anyone without highly special equipment and tactics (I.e. remotely taking down my high-level security system, which they have done before, unfortunately). But my place is also highly secure in a hard-wired kinda way. So even if the power was out, most people could still never get in. If something were to happen to me, it’s foul play and you know exactly who and why – given my work and mission in this life. I’m also NOT accident prone. And I got the highest health rating possible when I went through a battery of medical tests a couple of years ago for my life insurance policy. If something were to happen to me, I have arranged for a close group of my friends to start a GoFundMe to hire a team of private investigators to figure out all the details ( I have the team and have passed the info on to them). Oh, and money for a PR firm to make it national news. There would be a press release sent to every journalist in this country (and more). It would not be swept under the rug, and it would be their worst nightmare. There have been many on this mission or a similar one that have been killed and it’s time this bullshit stopped. The darkness cannot win. I will never stop speaking out for those who no longer can. Even if from the other side, where I image I would be FAR MORE powerful. I have a team of angels surrounding me every step of this journey, but prayers of protection and love are ALWAYS appreciated

In a video published years ago, Vaughan outlines the covert intimidation she experienced and has been experiencing for quite a while.

Below is a screenshot of a recent Facebook post by her best friend.

WATCH: