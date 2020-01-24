Historian Slams Greta Thunberg’s Climate Change Hypocrisy

Historian Niall Ferguson slammed Greta Thunberg and her climate change hypocrisy at Davos, asking why “I don’t see her in Beijing or Delhi.”

Ferguson, the Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, questioned why the teen activists message is not being directed at the biggest polluters on the planet.

So why are the biggest polluters being ignored?



Summit News reports: Teenage environmentalist Thunberg gave another hysterical speech at the global confab yesterday in which she claimed, “Our house is still on fire. Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour. We are still telling you to panic, and to act as if you loved your children above all else.”



“We don’t want these things done in 2050, 2030, or even 2021,” Thunberg said. “We want this done now.”



“60% of CO2 emissions since Greta Thunberg was born is attributable to China… but nobody talks about that. They talk as if its somehow Europeans and Americans who are going to fix this problem… which is frustrating because it doesn’t get to the heart of the matter,” said Ferguson.



“If you’re serious about slowing CO2 emissions and temperatures rising it has to be China and India you constrain,” he added, noting that while Greta travels to New York and Davos, “I don’t see her in Beijing or Delhi.”



Ferguson is right. Take the UK for example.



“Britain’s CO2 emissions peaked in 1973 and are now at their lowest level since Victorian times,” reports the Spectator. “Air pollution has plummeted since then, with sulphur dioxide levels down 95 per cent. Britain’s population is rising but our energy consumption peaked in 2001 and has since fallen by 19 per cent.”