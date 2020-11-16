Hillary’s No. 1 Fan, Dr Fauci, Says Masks Will Still Be Necessary After COVID Vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Sunday that Americans will still be required to socially distance and wear masks, even after a coronavirus vaccine becomes available.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper asked Fauci:

"Once somebody has been immunized … Once the process is complete, does that mean they can take off their mask, don't have to social distance, and go about their lives as before?" Fauci responded:

“I would recommend that is not the case. I would recommend you have an added area of protection. Obviously, with 90 plus percent effective vaccine, you could feel much more confident, but I would recommend to people to not abandon all public health measures just because you’ve been vaccinated.”

He added, “Even though for the general population, it might be 90 to 95% effective, you don’t necessarily know for you how effective it is. So when I get vaccinated, which I hope to when it becomes my turn to get vaccinated, I’m not going to abandon completely public health measures. I could feel more relaxed and essentially not having the stringency we have right now.”

