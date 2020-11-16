Hillary’s No. 1 Fan, Dr Fauci, Says Masks Will Still Be Necessary After COVID Vaccine

November 16, 2020 Niamh Harris News, US 2
Dr. Fauci says masks may still be necessary even after the covid vaccine
LinkedInReddit

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Sunday that Americans will still be required to socially distance and wear masks, even after a coronavirus vaccine becomes available.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper asked Fauci:

“Once somebody has been immunized … Once the process is complete, does that mean they can take off their mask, don’t have to social distance, and go about their lives as before?”

RELATED: ‘I Love Her More Than Ever’: WikiLeaks Reveals Dr. Fauci’s Messages For Hillary Clinton

Fauci responded:

“I would recommend that is not the case. I would recommend you have an added area of protection. Obviously, with 90 plus percent effective vaccine, you could feel much more confident, but I would recommend to people to not abandon all public health measures just because you’ve been vaccinated.”

He added, “Even though for the general population, it might be 90 to 95% effective, you don’t necessarily know for you how effective it is. So when I get vaccinated, which I hope to when it becomes my turn to get vaccinated, I’m not going to abandon completely public health measures. I could feel more relaxed and essentially not having the stringency we have right now.”

Watch:

Niamh Harris

Writer at Your News Wire

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)