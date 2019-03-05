Hillary Calls for New Trump Investigation If Mueller Finds Him Innocent

Hillary Clinton has called for a new investigation into alleged Trump-Russia collusion if the current Mueller probe finds nothing.

Hillary urged House Democrats to “keep digging,” during a podcast with former Daily Beast chief Tina Brown.

“There is enough grounds in what has already been made public for the government, for Congress in particular, to be doing more with it,” Clinton said. “And I’m pleased that under Speaker Pelosi, the Democrats are beginning to hold hearings and try to connect some of these dots.”

Dailywire.com reports: She doubled down on her dismay at the Democrats’ annual Selma Unity Breakfast Sunday morning, telling a rapt audience that, “We are living through a full-fledged crisis in our democracy,” and that we are living through a time when “racist and white supremacist views are lifted up in the media and the White House.”

Other attendees of the breakfast repeated Clinton’s claims of having the election “stolen” from her by overzealous FBI agents and Russian hackers.

There’s some clear fear here: Clinton’s team was pushing the “Russian collusion” narrative within 24 hours after the election, even though it was clear Trump won a commanding victory in the Electoral College, even if she narrowly won the popular vote.

But Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s official investigation into the matter appears to be coming to a close — an Amazon placeholder for the report itself says the publication date is “March 26,” and DOJ officials have been trumpeting the report’s release for a few weeks now — and it does not appear, at least from the subpoenas issued and the charges filed, that Mueller has found much in the way of actualcollusion.

Trump associates Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, and Roger Stone, all of whom have been indicted, were charged with crimes that took place well before the campaign, or had nothing to do with any actual communication between the Trump campaign and Russian officials about influencing the election’s outcome — and none of the charges involve President Donald Trump, or implicate the President in any wrongdoing.

Clinton seems more than a little disappointed by that development. Her last best hope is to direct Democrats, who now control the House, to keep the narrative afloat well past its point of expiration.

Fortunately, the Democrats are more than happy to comply with Clinton’s edict. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and others have opened multiple investigations into both President Donald Trump and the Trump Administration. At least 20 individuals and corporations have already received Congressional subpoenas, demanding that they appear before Congress to answer questions about Trump’s finances, his business dealings, his connections to Russia, his personal habits, and his tax returns.