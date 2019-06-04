Angry Hillary Lashes out at Trump: “He Is NOT Above the Law”

Hillary Clinton has angrily lashed out at President Trump, asserting that he is “not above the law”.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but the president is not above the law,” Hillary tweeted on Monday.

No, this is not satire.

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 3, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The arrogance in that tweet is astounding.

The only reason why Hillary Clinton is tweeting and not in prison is because the FBI/DOJ has determined that she is above the law.

Hillary Clinton has evaded indictments virtually her entire adult life.

Hillary Clinton set up a private server while she was the head of the Department of State to evade FOIA oversight into her massive Clinton Foundation pay-to-play scam.

Countless classified emails were found on her private server and she even destroyed BlackBerrys and emails that were under congressional subpoena.

Hillary was given special treatment by the FBI and the entire investigation into her private server system was a complete sham.

New Strzok-Page emails show FBI counsel James Baker instructing FBI officials to expedite the release of FBI probe material to Hillary Clinton’s lawyer in August of 2016.

The new Strzok-Page emails also show the FBI failed to document at least four interviews of witnesses in the Clinton email probe.

Hopefully Attorney General Bill Barr has thrown out the old ‘never indict a Clinton’ rule at the DOJ because it’s time to lock her up!