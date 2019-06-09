Hillary Clinton’s Controversial Younger Brother Dies

Hillary Clinton’s ‘controversial’ younger brother, Tony Rodham, died on Friday. He was 64.

“We lost my brother Tony last night,” Clinton wrote on Twitter. “It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today. When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter.”

“He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona,” she continued. “We’ll miss him very much.”

We lost my brother Tony last night. It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today. When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter. He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona. We’ll miss him very much. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 8, 2019

Bizpacreview.com reports: Tony Rodham worked in politics and consulting most of his life. He worked on future brother-in-law Bill Clinton’s campaign to run for Congress in 1974. He also held odd jobs like that of a prison guard and also an insurance salesman.

Rodham worked for the Democratic National Committee during the 1992 presidential election and consulted throughout the ’90s and onward. He was listed as a constituency outreach coordinator when he worked for the Democratic National Committee.

Following his leaving the DNC, he was vague about the sort of consulting work he did.

He said he was “a consultant … [in] all kinds of businesses. I’m a general consultant. I just bring different peoples together. I help them negotiate deals. I solve problems for people” to “Larry King Live” in 2001.

During Bill Clinton’s time in the White House, it was rumored Tony and Hugh were referred to as “The Brothers Rodham” and they would get into more trouble than they solved.

“You never wanted to hear their name come up in any context other than playing golf,” an anonymous source told The New York Times for a 2001 report.

Rodham helped raise money for his sister during the 2008 campaign against Barack Obama for the Democrat Party nomination for president. Rodham helped raise funds for his sister in their home-state of Pennsylvania.

He was not without controversy. A New York Times report revealed in 2001 that Rodham helped to obtain a pardon for a couple convicted of bank fraud. The Justice Department had even objected to the pardon. Rodham was accused throughout his life of leveraging his relationship to Hillary and Bill Clinton in both his political and business ventures.

The controversy over the bank fraud couple lasted a long time. Rodham admitted at one point to speaking to his brother-in-law Bill about a pardon, but he said he received no payment for his services. The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform determined after an investigation that Tony likely had been paid for his efforts. Rodham ended up fighting in bankruptcy court until 2007 over repaying over $100,000 to Edgar Gregory, one half of the couple he helped get out of prison.

Rodham was previously married to Nicole Boxer, daughter of Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA). The two divorced in 2001 after giving birth to a son, Zach.

Rodham remarried in 2005 to Megan Madden and the couple shared two children, son Simon and daughter Fiona.

Tony Rodham passed away at the age of 65. His cause of death is not yet publicly known.