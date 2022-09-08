Hillary Clinton’s Nonprofit Gave $75,000 To Far Left Defund The Police Group

A Hillary Clinton nonprofit funneled $75,000 to a far-left “defund the police” group

According to a Fox News report, Onward Together, which was started by Hillary Clinton after she lost the 2016 presidential election, funneled $75,000 to a far-left group whose affiliate worked on a failed attempt to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The report noted that according to the group’s latest tax forms, Onward Together gave money to Washington, D.C.-based Alliance for Youth Justice between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2021.

Breitbart reports: The group says that the “publicly-funded” policing system “was founded on slave patrols and continues to target and murder black people” and that defunding law enforcement would be a step towards outright abolishment.

Alliance for Youth Justice’s website added:

Following the examples set by black leaders and organizations—such as the Movement for black Lives, Dream Defenders, BYP 100 and black-led groups in our own network who have been working on this issue for years—the Alliance for Youth Action joins their calls to defund the police and defend black lives. [Original Emphasis] … Centering black people in our work means it is time to divest from police, and invest in black futures. Defunding the police as part of the path towards abolition is one of the many steps that must be taken to ensure that black people are able to thrive. In addition, we must fight for jobs that pay a living wage, for accessible healthcare that includes mental health care, for access to nutrition, for access to education, and more. [Emphasis added.] As a network, we commit to ongoing learning about abolition, dismantling of white supremacy, and decentering of whiteness in our work. For individual organizations, this work includes providing extensive training on anti-racism for staff, focusing on issues that disproportionately impact people of color, incorporating racial justice and intersectional language in messaging, and integrating anti-racism into every aspect of the work including strategic plans. [Original Emphasis]

In the group’s annual report from 2021, the group talks about how it was a part of the Yes 4 Minneapolis coalition that wanted to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department last year and replace it with a Department of Public Safety. The group had successfully placed the charter amendment on the ballot, but the voters ultimately rejected it.

Fox News reported that the effort was monetarily supported with $500,000 by far-left billionaire Democrat megadonor George Soros’s advocacy nonprofit, the Open Society Policy Center. Additionally, Fox News noted that MoveOn.org and American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) added hundreds of thousands of dollars in in-kind contributions such as staff, email lists, and other services.