Hillary Clinton’s Attorneys Claim Tulsi Gabbard Must Be a ‘Russian Asset’ Because She’s ‘Anti-War’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard must be a “Russian asset” because she is anti-war and anti-regime change, according to the twisted logic of Hillary Clinton’s lawyers.

Clinton’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 million defamation lawsuit filed by the Hawaii Congresswoman last year, citing anti-regime change and anti-war tweets and assorted smear articles as evidence of Clinton’s “Russian Asset” claim.

BREAKING



Tulsi Gabbard v Hillary Clinton Lawsuit Update:



04/13: Clinton's attys. file motion to dismiss and double down on the "Russian Asset" smear—using Gabbard's anti regime change war tweets and assorted smear articles—as evidence of Clinton's "Russian Asset" claim. pic.twitter.com/1gwk3uum87 — Robbie Jaeger 🔎 (@RobletoFire) April 17, 2020

Evidence filed by Hillary Clinton’s attorneys seeking to prove Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset because she has a history of tweeting anti-war messages.

Clinton’s attorneys also submitted smear articles against Gabbard attempting to prove that being against a regime change war in Syria means she must be a Russian asset.

The screenshots above are the actual evidence submitted Clinton’s attorneys. The strategy, it seems, is to double down on Hillary Clinton’s “Russian Asset” smears by attempting to prove to a jury that being anti-Syrian regime change makes Clinton’s claim not just not defamatory—but true.

“No one is above the law. This lawsuit is about accountability – not just for me but for all service members and for the American people,” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, said on why she’s suing Hillary Clinton.

The motion to dismiss the lawsuit is the latest attempt by Hillary Clinton to evade justice. Clinton or her representatives declined to accept the papers in three attempts to serve them, according to Brian Dunne, lead attorney representing Gabbard.

“After the media picked up this story, Ms. Clinton’s lawyer changed course and agreed to accept service,” Dunne told Fox News in a statement.

“We would have preferred that Ms. Clinton just accept federal judicial process in the first instance, without having to be called out by the press, but in any event, Tulsi Gabbard’s lawsuit against her will now be moving forward.”