Hillary Clinton Warns A ‘Foreign Adversary’ Could Help Trump Steal The Election…Again

In her Wednesday DNC convention speech, Hillary Clinton implied that a “foreign adversary” could sway the US elections

The still bitter twice failed presidential candidate was once again sounding the alarms about an election-meddling foreign adversary while urging voters to take revenge for her 2016 loss to Donald Trump.

“For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was,’ ‘I wish I could go back and do it over,’ or worse, ‘I should have voted,’” Clinton said taking voters to task for not sending her to the Oval Office in the last presidential contest.

“Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election… If we re-elect Trump, things will get even worse.“

'I wish Donald Trump knew how to be a better president': Hillary Clinton slams Trump at the #DNC2020 pic.twitter.com/dNyyv8RqE4 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 20, 2020

RT reports: While tearing into Trump and hectoring the American electorate, Clinton also invoked the discredited ‘Russiagate’ scandal that ignited after the 2016 election and dominated news cycles for years, demanding that voters make sure that they, “not a foreign adversary,” choose the president in November.

The ex-diplomat and first lady gave a full-throated endorsement to the Joe Biden campaign, saying he and running mate Kamala Harris would assemble “the team to pull our nation back from the brink.”

Hillary Clinton still can't get over her loss in 2016.



It’s just sad. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 20, 2020

“I wish Donald Trump knew how to be a president, because America needs a president right now… We need leaders equal to this moment of sacrifice and service, we need Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.“

Clinton’s husband, former president Bill Clinton, also addressed the party’s convention on Tuesday night, similarly castigating President Trump for refusing to take “responsibility” for failures in the White House and throwing weight behind Biden’s 2020 bid.