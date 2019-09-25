Hillary Clinton: I’m Very Much ‘in Favor of Impeachment’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is extremely happy with the decision to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Clinton says Trump is a “reckless, corrupt human tornado” for allegedly asking the Ukraine to investigate her pal and former Vice President Joe Biden’s dealings in the country.

“I’m in favor of moving toward impeachment,” Clinton beamed in an interview with People Magazine. “I did not come to that decision easily or quickly, but this is an emergency as I see it. Because he is undermining the more perfect union that is the goal of our collective efforts.”

Dailywire.com reports: “This latest behavior around Ukraine, trying to enlist the president of Ukraine in a plot to undermine former Vice President Biden or lose the military aid he needs to defend against Trump’s friend, Vladimir Putin and further Russian aggression — if that’s not an impeachable offense, I don’t know what is,” she continued.

Hillary went on to say that she wrote a memo in 1974 about what constituted an “impeachable offense” and that she is convinced the House will have no choice but to impeach President Trump.

“I know a lot about it, because I was the one who wrote the original memo back in 1974 about what was an impeachable offense,” said Clinton. “I think that we will be having a serious undertaking in the House now. And I don’t see any alternative to that.”

Hillary then went on to address Republicans for apparently not standing up to a man as supposedly reckless as President Trump and urged them to put country over political party.

“He has intimidated his entire political party. I know that it takes guts if you’re in a political party that is run by or dominated by someone who is a reckless, corrupt, human tornado, who cares only about himself,” said Clinton. “I understand. That’s hard. Because he has whipped up a certain segment of the electorate to go along with him no matter where he takes them. But they have to put country before party and there is no substitute to a careful, thoughtful response.”

Hillary Clinton’s call to impeach President Trump came shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that the House will be holding proceedings to investigate if impeachment is possible. President Trump has already agreed to release the full unredacted transcript of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July, which he claims will show that he never pressured the government to investigate Joe Biden allegedly having a Ukrainian prosecutor fired for looking into his son’s business dealings while he was vice president.

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!” the president concluded.