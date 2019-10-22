Hillary Clinton: Unless Trump Is Impeached, It Will Be ‘Very Hard’ to Beat Him in 2020

Hillary Clinton has warned that unless Congress impeaches President Trump, it will be very difficult to beat him at the ballot box in 2020.

Speaking to an audience in Portland, Oregon over the weekend, Clinton admitted that Democrats need to remove Trump from office to have a chance at winning the race.

The economy is soaring and unemployment is so low that Trump is entering the 2020 election as the incumbent with an advantage.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Hillary admitted the economy is doing well so the Democrats’ only hope is to remove Trump from office.

“We have very admirable candidates vying for the nomination, but at the end of the day there are a lot of forecasters that are saying look, if the economy stays in good shape and he’s not impeached or he’s impeached but not convicted, it’s going to be very very hard because of all of the advantages he will have…” Hillary said.

Hillary finally admitted on Saturday that the Democrat nominee must win the Electoral College because winning the popular vote does no good.

President Trump knows that the impeachment scam is all about stopping his 2020 re-election campaign.

“It is ONLY about this!” Trump tweeted in response to Democrat Rep. Al Green saying “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected.