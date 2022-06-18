Hillary Clinton: Trump Supporters Are a Danger to America, We Must Disarm Them

Hillary Clinton says Trump supporters are a “clear and present danger to American democracy” who must be disarmed and banned from owning guns.
Clinton responded to a judge who lashed out at Trump supporters during Thursday’s January 6 political show trial.
“Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy,” former circuit judge Michael Luttig said to the panel.
Hillary Clinton enthusiastically agreed with the former federal judge.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Hillary Clinton went from calling Trump supporters a “basket of deplorables” to a “clear and present danger” in a matter of just a few years.
“Louder, for those in the back: Donald Trump, his allies, and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy.” Hillary Clinton said in a tweet on Friday.
Classic projection and Alinsky tactics from Hillary.
Hillary Clinton unleashed hell on this country when she hatched the ‘Trump-Russia collusion’ plot in 2016 to distract from her email scandal.
Hillary conspired with foreigners and the FBI to spy on Trump’s 2016 campaign and presidency.
Donald Trump Jr. knows what the attacks on Trump’s base are really about: “If half the country is a “threat” and Crooked Hillary and the gang get their Red Flag laws, does anyone seriously think they won’t weaponize them to confiscate guns from innocent, patriotic Americans?”