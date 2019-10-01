Hillary Clinton: Trump Is ‘Obsessed With Me’ And ‘Know’s He’s An Illegitimate President’

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump is “obsessed with me” and “knows he’s an illegitimate president” in an interview in which she demanded he is impeached and removed from office.

CBS Sunday Morning‘s Jane Pauley asked Hillary why no Democratic candidates want to talk about her, the party’s previous nominee, while Trump likes to bring her up on Twitter and in speeches.

Clinton said it’s all a product of Trump’s “guilty conscience” about his landslide 2016 electoral college victory.

“I know that he knows that this wasn’t on the level. I don’t know we’ll ever know everything that happened, but clearly we know a lot and are learning more every day, and history will probably sort it all out,” she said. “So of course he’s obsessed with me. And I believe that it’s a guilty conscience, in so much as he has a conscience.”

She added, “I believe he knows he’s an illegitimate president. He knows. He knows that there were a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out the way it did. And I take responsibility for those parts of it that I should, but … it’s like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado.”

President Trump sure knows how to get under Clinton’s skin. He’s not about to let up, either.

President Trump’s re-election campaign is trolling Hillary Clinton with an ‘error’ page that shows a smiling Hillary Clinton standing in front of the seal of the President of the United States of America.

The website’s ‘error’ page gloats over the results of the 2016 election, where Trump defeated Clinton with 306 electoral college votes.

“Oops! This is awkward” reads the text on the page that also features Hillary Clinton holding a microphone behind the presidential seal.