Hillary Clinton: Trump Has ‘Tried to Hijack Christianity’

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has slammed President Trump for trying to “hijack” Christianity.

“That has been a pattern. He’s tried to hijack Christianity and the Bible in ways that are deeply hypocritical and that was just another occasion,” Clinton said in a televised interview with Sky News.

'Trump tried to hijack Christianity and the Bible in ways that are deeply hypocritical.'



Former presidential candidate @HillaryClinton has spoken to Sky's @KayBurley about the recent #BlackLivesMatter protests across America.



“They were totally peaceful protesters and what he was trying to do, as he often does, is to mischaracterize them and their behavior and their goals and lump them in with the tiny, tiny minority who took advantage of a tragic moment to loot and steal and vandalize — a tiny, tiny percentage — and he wanted to cast that over the millions of very thoughtful, non-violent peaceful protesters,” Clinton added. “There should be no tolerance for violent protest and certainly that was not at the core of the literally millions of people who have come out to protest peacefully over the last several weeks.”

Breitbart.com reports: Earlier this month, the U.S. Park Police rejected claims by Democrats and the corporate media that officers used tear gas against peaceful protesters to clear the area so that President Trump could visit St. John’s Church.

“At approximately 6:33 pm, violent protestors on H Street NW began throwing projectiles including bricks, frozen water bottles and caustic liquids. The protestors also climbed onto a historic building at the north end of Lafayette Park that was destroyed by arson days prior,” the U.S. Park Police said in a statement. “Intelligence had revealed calls for violence against the police, and officers found caches of glass bottles, baseball bats and metal poles hidden along the street.”

The statement added: “As many of the protestors became more combative, continued to throw projectiles, and attempted to grab officers’ weapons, officers then employed the use of smoke canisters and pepper balls. No tear gas was used by USPP officers or other assisting law enforcement partners to close the area at Lafayette Park. Subsequently, the fence was installed.”