Hillary Clinton Trembles With Fear When Reporter Confronts Her About Illegal Spying on President Trump

Hillary Clinton was left visibly shaken up on Tuesday after a reporter confronted her about the illegal spying her campaign conducted against President Donald Trump.

As Hillary and daughter Chelsea emerged from a Filipino restaurant in Queens, a brave reporter confronted the twice-failed presidential candidate over reports that members of her inner circle could face arrest for illegally hacking servers in the White House and Trump Tower during President Trump’s presidency.

Exclusive pictures and video show a visibly frightened Clinton waving away repeated questions of whether she spied on Donald Trump.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: She refused to say when or if she planned to comment. Clinton was arriving at her daughter Chelsea’s Manhattan apartment mid morning.

Wearing a blue coat and black pants, she looked strained behind her black face mask as she stoically ran the gauntlet of questions.

The former first lady and secretary of state is slated as the keynote speaker at Thursday’s New York state Democratic convention.

A short while later, a considerably more dolled-up Clinton was seen heading out to lunch with her daughter at Kusina Pinoy Bistro in Woodside, New York in the borough of Queens. A film crew was seen setting up inside the restaurant.

Chelsea also looked dressed up for the occasion in a long black puffer jacket, with a blood orange skirt peeking out underneath and black heels.

Clinton continued to stonewall questions later Tuesday as she and Chelsea emerged from a Filipino restaurant in Queens after approximately three hours during which they appeared to be filming.

Head down and blanking all enquiries mother and daughter headed back into the city flanked by their Secret Service detail.

It comes after a Friday court filing by Special Counsel John Durham which alleged Clinton’s 2016 campaign paid a tech firm to infiltrate Trump Tower servers and later White House servers in a bid to establish a link between Trump and Russia.

Republicans are also calling for increased scrutiny on President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan after the longtime Democratic operative’s links to Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation were revived in the wake of a bombshell new court filing.

Sullivan had been a top foreign policy adviser to Clinton’s campaign.