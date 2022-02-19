Hillary Clinton Trembles with Fear as NYC Crowd Chant “Lock Her Up” to Her Face

Hillary Clinton was left visibly shaken this week after a large mob of protestors chanted “lock her up” during an appearance at the Democratic Convention in New York City.

Crowds loudly booed the twice-failed presidential candidate and chanted “lock her up!” to her face as she scrambled to escape the crowd.

As she arrived at the Sheraton Hotel in Times Square, protesters could be heard yelling “criminal.”

Other demonstrators held signs saying “Evil Killery Hillary” alongside banners of support for Candanian Freedom Convoy protesters.

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton greeted by “Lock her up” chants as she arrived at the Sheraton Hotel in NYC today



pic.twitter.com/CiB8tkCVZv — Jewish Patriot 🚛 (@MAGAJew2) February 17, 2022

Foxnews.com reports: Clinton reacted to Durham’s latest filing on Wednesday, criticizing former President Trump and Fox News for “desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones.”

The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee tweeted Wednesday, in her first public statement reacting to Durham’s Feb. 11 federal court filing, which Fox News first reported Saturday.

Clinton’s tweet came days after Durham’s new filings , which focused on potential conflicts of interest related to the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent. Sussmann has pleaded not guilty.

The indictment against Sussmann, says he told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, less than two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not doing work “for any client” when he requested and held a meeting in which he presented “purported data and ‘white papers’ that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel” between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin.

Durham’s filing on Feb. 11, in a section titled “Factual Background,” says Sussmann “had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign.”

Durham’s filing said Sussmann’s “billing records reflect” that he “repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations.”

Sussmann and his legal team, on Monday, though, demanded that the court “strike” the “factual background” section of Durham’s filing, arguing it will “taint the jury pool.”