Hillary Clinton Suggests China Should Hack Into President Donald Trump’s Tax Returns

Hillary Clinton suggested that China illegally hack into President Donald Trump’s tax returns during an interview with MSNBC.

The failed 2016 presidential candidate also mocked the conclusions found by special counsel Robert Mueller during the interview, prompting Twitter users to question not only her ability to move on from her presidential election defeat, but her sanity.

RT reports: Clinton made the call on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow show Wednesday night, suggesting Democratic 2020 presidential candidates should seek out the help of the “only other adversary of ours, who’s anywhere near as good as the Russians” to hack Trump’s tax returns.

Ignoring the outcome of the Mueller Report and doubling down on her years of unfounded accusations that Russia colluded with election rival Donald Trump, Clinton said: “Since Russia is clearly backing Republicans, why don’t we ask China to back us?”

Hillary Clinton calls on China to illegally obtain Trump’s tax returns and give them to American media DNC Chair Tom Perez has repeatedly called on Republicans in recent days to not use stolen info and here is Hillary asking a foreign government to steal info for the Democrats pic.twitter.com/4dottgn6Pk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 2, 2019

“And not only that, China, if you’re listening, why don’t you get Trump’s tax returns?” Clinton continued, echoing comments by Trump in Florida during the 2016 campaign in which he asked if Russia might find Clinton’s deleted emails, but did not outright call for her to be hacked.

If Hillary Clinton truly believed it was wrong to joke about asking a foreign country to hack and leak things then she wouldn’t have just asked China to do it to Trump. They know they’ve been grandstanding this whole time. Russia was an excuse for losing. pic.twitter.com/EwaygXJOPb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 2, 2019

The fact that Clinton is still peddling a three-year-old ‘Russiagate’ conspiracy theory after it was debunked by the Mueller report, and calling for a foreign power to hack the US president, did not go unnoticed by Twitter commenters, including Kim Dotcom, who called the former secretary of state “salty.”

Happy to see @HillaryClinton is still salty about losing the election. She’s been exposed as a liar and a fraud via @Wikileaks but still tries to make excuses. Now she’s calling on China to hack the Republicans. US Empire is self destructing in this epic 2 party political war. 😂 https://t.co/mKGAH04MSJ — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 2, 2019

It appears Hillary was toeing the Clinton family line, as the comments come days after her husband and former US President Bill Clinton questioned how it would be received if a Democratic presidential candidate asked China to hack opponents during the 2020 election.