Hillary Clinton Slams Bernie Sanders “Nobody Likes Him”

Hillary Clinton has triggered a backlash from all sides with her comments on the ‘likability’ of the current Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

Clinton, one of the most disliked presidential candidate in US history called her former competitor unlikeable and ineffective.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter Clinton claimed that “nobody wants to work with him” in the Senate.

RT reports: While the former secretary of state has long blamed Sanders, as well as Russia, former FBI director James Comey, WikiLeaks, actress Susan Sarandon, and dozens of other entities, for her 2016 election loss, Tuesday’s attack comes on the heels of several polls placing Sanders at the front of the 2020 primary pack in key demographics.

More controversially, at least in a party for whom Trump has taken on mythical, Antichrist-like qualities, Clinton said she would not commit to backing Sanders if he is nominated to face off against President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election. “I’m not going to go there yet,” she said in response to questions over whether she would ‘vote blue, no matter who,’ after eviscerating her former Senate colleague as a “career politician” who “got nothing done.”

Clinton made a point of going after the Vermont senator’s supporters – accusing his “online Bernie Bros” of “relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women” – in an attack reminiscent of her infamous “basket of deplorables” campaign speech which dismissed Trump supporters as bigoted rednecks. Whether she forgot about her longtime strategist David Brock’s 2016 initiative to deploy legions of paid “Barrier Breakers” to attack Sanders supporters on social media, or merely hoped the reader had forgotten that ugly episode, wasn’t clear. The Sanders campaign has never been accused of paying trolls to smear the senator’s rivals, however.

Even while criticizing the Sanders campaign as divisive, Clinton echoed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s out-of-left-field claim that Sanders had told her a woman couldn’t be president; a bombshell Warren dropped before the most recent Democratic debate which shattered an unspoken detente between the two candidates when she all but called him a liar to his face on national TV. Clinton reminded the audience she’d won the popular vote against Trump, a familiar line but one that Sanders himself used to defend himself against Warren’s charge.

Commentators on social media pointed out that Clinton might not want to try to go head-to-head with Sanders on “likability.” The democratic socialist from Vermont was rated highest in Morning Consult’s most recent Senate poll, while Clinton herself was disliked by more than half the electorate even when she was running against Trump.

"Nobody likes him" — except for the American people, who rate him the nation's most popular politician. But who cares about voters? Certainly not a failed presidential candidate who lost to a reality TV host.

(https://t.co/5ILjFOTsMh) (https://t.co/O1xhkOxIPV) https://t.co/oVgV8OqUUP — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 21, 2020

"Nobody likes him," says the second-most disliked presidential candidate in US history (second only to Trump!) in reference to the most popular member of the United States Senate.https://t.co/dEMj57bQyH https://t.co/HK6osyI02z — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 21, 2020

Others pointed out that when one moves in Clinton’s circles, “likability” is at best abstract, and at worst irrelevant.

“Nobody likes him” says politician who vacationed at Epstein’s ranch and went to Trump’s wedding, whose husband flew on the plane two dozen times, whose daughter had Ghislane at her wedding and was also friends with Ivanka. Being “liked” when you’re that powerful is not a virtue. — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) January 21, 2020