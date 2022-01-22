Hillary Clinton ‘Sick With Fear’ at Was Just Found on the Walls of Epstein’s Pedo Mansion

Hillary Clinton was left in a state of shock on Thursday following a disturbing report that detailed the ‘sickening’ things the FBI found at Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile mansion.

According to records obtained by the Daily Mail, between 1993 and 1995, Epstein visited President Bill Clinton’s White House at least 17 times, bringing with him a total of eight sex trafficked girls.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

The convicted pedophile ring boss had connections to many powerful politicians, businessmen, Royal Family members and celebrities. Many of them, including Bill Clinton, were listed in Epstein’s little black book of child rapists.

In its report on Epstein’s innumerable visits to the Clinton White House, the Daily Mail noted that hanging on the walls of Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, were evidence of these visits and photo’s of some of the victims he brought along with him.

Low-Res pics from the Florida State Attorney’s Office show pics hanging in Epstein’s mansion of The late-financier visiting Clinton’s White House with two different women.



A report from the Daily Mail indicates Epstein brought 8 women to the White House over the years.



THREAD pic.twitter.com/bv13tLHgkS — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) January 19, 2022

The second picture was also taken in the briefing room but seems to show Epstein with a different woman, this one blonde. (Lower left) pic.twitter.com/6xRsdAd0ii — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) January 19, 2022

VIP Elite PANIC After Prince Andrew Served with Child Sex Lawsuit Papers

Westernjournal.com reports: In addition to Epstein’s longtime partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, the names of the other seven women who accompanied him to the Clinton White House were listed in the report.

Maxwell was recently convicted of several crimes related to her complicity in the sex-trafficking crimes of Epstein.

The Daily Mail said three of the women named were Epstein’s former girlfriends — Celina Midelfart, Eva Andersson-Dubin and Francis Jardine.

The other women in the photos were Jennifer Garrison, Shelley Gafni, Jennifer Driver and Lyoubov Orlova.

As this news surrounding Bill Clinton continues to develop, one can just imagine Hillary tensing up with frustration and thinking to herself, “Not again!”

After all, her husband has been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing several women over the years, and he was impeached for lying about his sexual relationship with a White House intern.

It’s unclear how many additional prominent figures were involved in Epstein’s crimes.

Britain’s Prince Andrew faces a lawsuit over allegations that he sexually assaulted one of Epstein’s victims when she was 17 years old.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing, but Queen Elizabeth II chose to strip him of his royal titles on Thursday.

Will other prominent political figures — former U.S. presidents, for example — face similar legal proceedings related to their relationships with Jeffrey Epstein?

Only time will tell.