Hillary Clinton Sets Record Straight: I Am Definitely NOT a Lesbian

Hillary Clinton has finally set the record straight about the rumors surrounding her sexuality, insisting that she is definitely not a lesbian.

Appearing on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM talk show, Clinton began by discussing that her relationship with Bill Clinton started in college and that she had to break off a relationship with another man to date the man who would later become president.

“He was a good guy. … He was so handsome, really handsome. He looked like a Greek god. … He was very attractive,” she gushed, and added wryly, “Well, contrary to what you might hear, I actually like men.”

Stern responded, “Raise your right hand; you’ve never had a lesbian affair.”

“Never, never, never!” Clinton immediately said, cackling. “Never even been tempted.”

Breitbart.com reports: Clinton attended Wellesley College, a private women’s liberal arts college, before attending law school at Yale.

Clinton said she dated boys in high school and was “pretty popular” in college and did not have problems getting dates.

“I dated a lot of different people, and I liked a lot of them,” she said. “I was pretty popular. I was ok popular. … Boys were not my problem.”

Hillary Clinton recalled Bill Clinton convincing a janitor to allow them to sneak into an art museum and talking with him long hours into the night. She also recalled Bill Clinton bringing her chicken soup and orange juice when she came down with a cold.

“Do you know this reminds me of a John Hughes movie?” Stern asked. “This is a guy who is a born people person”:

