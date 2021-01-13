Hillary Clinton Says Trump Supporters Are “Domestic Terrorists” Who Need to be Tracked & Surveilled

Hillary Clinton has called Trump supporters “white supremacists” and “domestic terrorists” following last weeks chaos at the Capitol

In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Clinton also said that they should be tracked and surveilled.

The Gateway Pundit reports: Not all protesters who stormed the US Capitol last week were Trump supporters.

According to a former FBI agent who was on the ground at the Capitol last week, at least one bus load of Antifa terrorists infiltrated the Trump demonstration as part of a false flag operation.

Emboldened by the Big Tech purge of President Trump and thousands of conservatives, Hillary Clinton is now calling for Trump supporters to be surveilled and tracked.

Last week’s attack is cause for grief and outrage. But it should not be cause for shock.



My essay in the @WashingtonPost. https://t.co/6lsNrXH3YD — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 11, 2021

Clinton said it is “not enough” to prosecute the “domestic terrorists who attacked our Capitol” and called for new laws to track and surveil:

Trump ran for president on a vision of America where whiteness is valued at the expense of everything else. In the White House, he gave white supremacists, members of the extreme right and conspiracy theorists their most powerful platforms yet, even claiming that there were “very fine people” among the torch-wielding militia members who converged on Charlottesville in 2017.

By the time he lost in 2020, he had whipped a dangerous element of our country into a frenzy. His supporters began planning their insurrection, making plans to march on the Capitol and “stop the steal.” Members of Congress, including Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), encouraged them, in Brooks’s words, to “start taking down names and kicking ass.” Trump left no doubt about his wishes, in the lead-up to Jan. 6 and with his incendiary words before his mob descended.

[….]

Removing Trump from office is essential, and I believe he should be impeached. Members of Congress who joined him in subverting our democracy should resign, and those who conspired with the domestic terrorists should be expelled immediately. But that alone won’t remove white supremacy and extremism from America. There are changes elected leaders should pursue immediately, including advocating new criminal laws at the state and federal levels that hold white supremacists accountable and tracking the activities of extremists such as those who breached the Capitol. Twitter and other companies made the right decision to stop Trump from using their platforms, but they will have to do more to stop the spread of violent speech and conspiracy theories.