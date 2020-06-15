Hillary Clinton Says Trump ‘Shouldn’t Be Holding Rallies’ If A Coronavirus Liability Waiver Is Needed

Hillary Clinton has criticized President Trump for resuming large rallies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Trump campiagn prompting organizers to asking supporters to sign a coronavirus waiver ahead of a planned rally in Oklahoma on June 19.
Clinton, who has failed criticize the crowds of protesters taking to the streets, nor accused them of putting other people in danger of contracting the coronavirus, knocked the president by tweeting “If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn’t be holding them”
Breitbart reports: Trump has been on the receiving end of criticism due to his decision to resume his iconic MAGA rallies following a months-long pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. He and the GOP have also received criticism for moving the celebration of his nomination to Jacksonville, Florida, after officials in North Carolina failed to guarantee that the celebratory event could proceed in Charlotte as planned due to coronavirus-related concerns.
“Trump wants 15,000 delegates cheering him at his GOP convention in Florida. No social distancing. His rejection of medical advice endangers not only those there but those they come in contact with,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said of the decision, just days after praising hordes of protesters who have taken to the streets:
Similarly, Clinton has failed to direct criticism toward the throngs of protesters taking to the streets, nor has she explicitly accused them of putting other people in danger of contracting the coronavirus.
Rather, the failed Trump challenger has denounced the president for taking action to quell violent protests, some of which have been overrun by lawless rioters:
