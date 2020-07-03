Hillary Clinton Says She Would Have Done a Better Job Than Trump On Coronavirus

Hillary Clinton claims that had she been President, she would have done a “better job” than Donald Trump in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked if she could have handled the “crisis” better than President Trump, the twice failed presidential candidate told the Hollywood Reporter:

“We sure could have done a better job saving lives, modeling better, more responsible behavior…I don’t think we necessarily should have had as deep an economic assault on livelihoods and jobs as we have. So I know I would have done a better job.“

Clinton failed, however to provide any details to explain how she would have done things better.

Breitbart reports: Despite Clinton’s implication, the president took decisive action at the start of the pandemic, restricting entry into the U.S. of travelers from China, as the New York Times reported on January 31:

Moving to counter the spreading coronavirus outbreak, the Trump administration said Friday that it would bar entry by most foreign nationals who had recently visited China and put some American travelers under a quarantine as it declared a rare public health emergency.

In March, Trump suspended travel from the European Union, followed by the closure of the northern and southern U.S. borders to non-essential travel to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Trump allowed governors to decide how to handle the outbreak state-by-state, as most effectively shut down, leading to a virtual economic standstill and millions of jobs lost. His administration assembled a Coronavirus Task Force, holding daily briefings as Congress passed the $2 trillion CARES Act, providing economic relief to families and businesses through forgivable loans and $1,200 stimulus checks.

Trump also refused to ignore the role the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) purportedly played in working with China to cover up the severity of the outbreak, halting funding to the W.H.O. in April and announcing the termination of the United States’ relationship with the organization in May.