Hillary Clinton Says 2018 Was A Dark Time

January 2, 2019 Niamh Harris News, US 0

In a sombre new year message Hillary Clinton  described 2018  as a dark time for the US.

In in an Instagram post on Monday, the former presidential candidate delivered a New Year message to her followers with somewhat dark overtones, which was met with mixed reactions. She wrote: “In many ways, 2018 was a dark time for our country”  and called for more light in the coming year to make it “as bright as possible”.

The post was accompanied with a 1996 photo of herself and former president Bill Clinton and their daughter Chelsea.

Sputnik news reports: Reactions to the message were unsurprisingly mixed: while some were leaving heartfelt responses to Clinton and wishing her and her family a happy New Year, others were apparently less impressed with her personality.

 

 

Other users pointed out that this is a second time Clinton used an old family photo on a festive occasion. Last week, she posted a Christmas message with a throwback photo from the White House.

Mrs. Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, has so far voiced no plans to launch a 2020 bid amid conflicting messages about her possible third run for the US presidency.

 

Niamh Harris

Writer at Your News Wire

