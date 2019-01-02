Hillary Clinton Says 2018 Was A Dark Time

In a sombre new year message Hillary Clinton described 2018 as a dark time for the US.

In in an Instagram post on Monday, the former presidential candidate delivered a New Year message to her followers with somewhat dark overtones, which was met with mixed reactions. She wrote: “In many ways, 2018 was a dark time for our country” and called for more light in the coming year to make it “as bright as possible”.

The post was accompanied with a 1996 photo of herself and former president Bill Clinton and their daughter Chelsea.

Sputnik news reports: Reactions to the message were unsurprisingly mixed: while some were leaving heartfelt responses to Clinton and wishing her and her family a happy New Year, others were apparently less impressed with her personality.

It’s 2019 and you’re still not president !!! Best New Year’s ever!!! — Axel O. (@ayechapin1) January 1, 2019

awww…..and 2019 is going to be YOUR year, sweetie. #ExposeTheEvil — Old Stock Canadian tmr (@TmrOld) January 1, 2019

I think she’s a chardonnay gal… — Mary Breilid (@BreilidMary) January 1, 2019

Grateful everyday that you weren’t the our president. And that’s an understatement — Mase Pese (@pese_s) January 1, 2019

Everything is darker when viewed through bottle after bottle of bordeaux…https://t.co/afNeqHRGTe — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) January 1, 2019

Just wait till she sees what is gonna happen in 2019. She will think 2018 was a breeze — Jack Holley (@jaxholley) January 1, 2019

Other users pointed out that this is a second time Clinton used an old family photo on a festive occasion. Last week, she posted a Christmas message with a throwback photo from the White House.

Mrs. Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, has so far voiced no plans to launch a 2020 bid amid conflicting messages about her possible third run for the US presidency.