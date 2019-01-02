Hillary Clinton Says 2018 Was A Dark Time

In a sombre new year message Hillary Clinton described 2018 as a dark time for the US.
In in an Instagram post on Monday, the former presidential candidate delivered a New Year message to her followers with somewhat dark overtones, which was met with mixed reactions. She wrote: “In many ways, 2018 was a dark time for our country” and called for more light in the coming year to make it “as bright as possible”.
The post was accompanied with a 1996 photo of herself and former president Bill Clinton and their daughter Chelsea.
In many ways, 2018 was a dark time for our country. As it ends, I’m grateful to everyone who brought light into it: activists who protected kids at the border, journalists who stood up for truth, organizers who mobilized voters for the 2018 elections, candidates who ran races with grit and inspiration, voters who made their voices heard, and absolutely everyone who marched, donated, called, and protested to fight for the values we share. Here’s to more light in 2019, and to a shared commitment to make it as bright as possible. Happy New Year.
Sputnik news reports: Reactions to the message were unsurprisingly mixed: while some were leaving heartfelt responses to Clinton and wishing her and her family a happy New Year, others were apparently less impressed with her personality.
It’s 2019 and you’re still not president !!! Best New Year’s ever!!!
awww…..and 2019 is going to be YOUR year, sweetie. #ExposeTheEvil
I think she’s a chardonnay gal…
Grateful everyday that you weren’t the our president. And that’s an understatement
Everything is darker when viewed through bottle after bottle of bordeaux…https://t.co/afNeqHRGTe
Just wait till she sees what is gonna happen in 2019. She will think 2018 was a breeze
Other users pointed out that this is a second time Clinton used an old family photo on a festive occasion. Last week, she posted a Christmas message with a throwback photo from the White House.
Mrs. Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, has so far voiced no plans to launch a 2020 bid amid conflicting messages about her possible third run for the US presidency.
