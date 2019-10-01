Hillary Clinton Considering Running for President AGAIN, Bannon Claims

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton may be preparing to run for president again, according to Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

Bannon joined Trish Regan on Fox Business Network on Monday night to discuss the latest Democrat impeachment attempt against President Trump.

Bannon told Regan, “They’ve been hellbent on this since 2:30 AM on November 9, 2016. They still fail to see the reason they lost the election is the upper Midwest. Donald Trump reached out to working class people, the manufacturing jobs were gone, their lifestyles changed, the opioids are there. Hillary Clinton was too busy to do that. They’ve never been able to admit this.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Steve said the national security apparatus has failed the United States and President Trump saw this. That’s part of the reason that they hate him.

Trump encouraged the Trump administration to slow the process down. There are many alternatives to slow this thing down. Bannon warned Democrats if they vote to impeach the president when all of the information on the Democrat scandals is released then they have signed their death warrant.

Steve also predicted that Hillary Clinton is running in 2020, telling Trish Regan, “I even think Hillary Clinton or Bloomberg or some centrist comes in here… She’s running. She’s just trying to decide how to fit her way in.”

Please, be true!