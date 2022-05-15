Hillary Clinton: Republicans Want to ‘Starve’ Babies

Twice-failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has accused Republicans of wanting babies to starve.
Clinton made the outlandish remark in response to a statement from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas expressing outrage that baby formula was being shipped to border migrant camps despite a national shortage.
“The Republican, ‘pro-life’ position is now that certain babies should starve,” Clinton said.
Clinton has been an outspoken critic of the imminent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.
The former First Lady has repeatedly slammed the pro-life movement since the leak of the court’s draft opinion, accusing lawmakers of seeking to “control women” and forming an “extreme bloc.”
According to a GOP representative, pallets of baby formula are being sent to holding facilities at the border amid an ongoing Ameican shortage that has seen many parents unable to feed their newborns.
“They are sending pallets, pallets of baby formula to the border,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) said in a video posted to Facebook.
“Meanwhile, in our own district at home, we cannot find baby formula.”
