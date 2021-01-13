Hillary Clinton: ‘Removing Trump From Office Is ESSENTIAL’

Hillary Clinton has warned the American public that it is essential her Democratic peers remove President Donald Trump from office as soon as possible.

In a Washington Post op-ed published Monday, Clinton issued a series of stark warnings about last week’s riots in the Capitol.

Hillary began by calling for President Trump’s impeachment, but warned that impeachment alone does not go far enough.

To “remove white supremacy and extremism from America” Big Tech giants must ramp up their heavy-handed censorship of Americans, she suggested.

“Last week’s attack is cause for grief and outrage,” Clinton said.

“But it should not be cause for shock.”

The unrest, which took place after the Trump rally, “was the tragically predictable result of white-supremacist grievances,” Clinton wrote.

Infowars.com reports: In the current situation, it was “a failure to account for the damage that can be done to our nation by a president who incites violence, congressional leaders who fan the flames, and social media platforms that sear conspiracy theories into the minds of Trump’s supporters,” the ex-secretary of state asserted.

She praised Twitter and “other companies” for making “the right decision to stop Trump from using their platforms, but they will have to more to stop the spread of violent speech and conspiracy theories”, she noted. Clinton also urged President-elect Joe Biden “to address this crisis in all its complexity and breadth, including holding technology platforms accountable”.

Last week, POTUS pledged to look at building his own platform after he was suspended from Twitter and Facebook over what the companies described as “glorification of violence.”

Impeachment Resolution by House Democrats

Clinton’s remarks come after House Democrats rolled out an impeachment resolution on Monday seeking to remove Trump from office before Biden is inaugurated on 20 January. The document was instantly blocked by House Republicans.

The resolution’s sole impeachment article claims Trump has “demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law”. House Democrats are due to vote on the article on Wednesday.

During the Capitol unrest on Wednesday, Trump took to his Twitter account to call for the protesters to disperse, urging them “to go home” and saying that “we have to have peace”. In a subsequent video message, the US president vowed to ensure “a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power” in the country.