Hillary Clinton Recently Did a ‘Shotski’ With Andy Cohen – He Now Has Coronavirus

Bravo’s Andy Cohen announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus – just two weeks after doing a “shotski” with Hillary Clinton.

The “Watch What Happens Live,” host interviewed Clinton on March 6 to discuss her new documentary. During the show, the pair of them took shots from glasses attached to a ski.

“That was amazing!” Andy gushed to the camera as Real Housewife of New York Dorinda Medley and Hillary hugged.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Delish reported at the time (with language that now seems highly ironic):

“There are a few things that likely go on during any given episode of Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen. You’re probably going to see a Real Housewife or two (lucky!), you’re probably going to get grilled with tough questions, and you’re probably going to have some drinks. Even Hillary Clinton was not immune to the clubhouse treatment when she made an appearance on the show last night.”

On March 20, Cohen took to Instagram to announce he had tested positive for the virus.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen wrote. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Earlier on Friday, Bravo had announced that Cohen would be filming the show from his apartment in New York City.

“Host and executive producer Andy Cohen will check in with Bravolebrity and celebrity guests for a kiki from the couch, with special games, at-home show-and-tells and surprises. Kicking off the virtual party this Sunday are guests Nene Leakes, Jerry O’Connell, and Ramona Singer,” a statement from the network read.

Cohen is now taking time off from the show to fight the virus.