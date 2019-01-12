Hillary Clinton Ran Weapons into Libya for Obama; Flynn Was Targeted Because He Knew

Hillary Clinton profited millions of dollars by secretly running weapons into Libya on behalf of the Obama administration, according to a series of tweets by former law enforcement official Roscoe B. Davis.

Furthermore, according to Davis’ bombshell tweets, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was then targeted by special counsel Robert Mueller because he was aware of the illegal scheme by Clinton and Obama.

Naturalnews.com reports: Davis began his series of tweets claiming that people were once again showing interest in the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya, in which U.S. Amb. Chris Stevens, along with CIA operatives Glenn Doherty and Tyrone Woods and Information Officer Sean Smith, were all killed.

The former law officer began by reminding readers that the Obama administration initially blew the attack off as a random incident caused by an anti-Muslim video.

It turns out that was not simply a lie but part of a much larger cover story. And the tragedy, Davis notes, had actually been set in motion by Hillary Clinton’s State Department and others within the intelligence community months earlier.

On July 25, 2012 Taliban fighters in Kunar province Afghanistan successfully targeted a US Army CH-47 helicopter with a new generation Stinger missile. The terrorists didn't properly arm the missile, so it didn't explode, it only downed the chopper. #Benghazi — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) January 2, 2019

Davis recounted that on July 25, 2012, Taliban fighters in Afghanistan targeted a U.S. Army CH-47 “Chinook” helicopter with a “new generation Stinger missile.” The United States is the only country that manufactures those missiles.

Reports at the time claimed that the chopper was downed by a Russian-style RPG, but subsequent reporting by Kenneth Timmerman indicated that a new generation Stinger was used. But the Taliban fighters did not properly arm the missile so it failed to detonate and only managed to down the Chinook. The next day, a U.S. Army explosives ordnance team that examined the wreckage discovered unexploded pieces of missile that could only be a next-gen Stinger. The debris included an actual serial number.

The Stinger tracked back to a lot that had been signed out by the CIA part of the same lot the CIA turned over to the ­Qataris in early 2011, weapons Hillary Clinton’s State Department intended for anti-Qaddafi forces in Libya through a contact of John McCain named Marc Turi. — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) January 2, 2019

How did the Taliban manage to get their hands on these missiles?

This is where the Clinton State Department comes in.

Weapons exports rose dramatically under the Clinton State Department

Davis notes that the serial number on the missile fragment tracked back to a lot signed out by the CIA and turned over to Qatar the previous year — “weapons Hillary Clinton’s State Department intended for anti-Qadaffi forces in Libya through a contact of [late Sen.] John McCains named Mark Turi.”

Fox News’ national security correspondent Catherine Herridge interviewed Turi in 2015, three years after the Benghazi attack, who told her that he had been licensed and regulated by the State Department for decades “to move weapons around the world,” working with the department, the CIA, and other agencies.

Marc Turi is from Phoenix AZ and was a neighbor of John McCain. McCain who has been on the Senate Arms Committee for years helped Turi secure billions in arms contracts with the DoD. Then Clinton and McCain came up with a plan to arm Al-Qaeda to get them to overthrow Qaddafi — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) January 2, 2019

Turi, Davis explained, lives in Arizona and was a neighbor to McCain, who had been a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee for years and helped him “secure billions in arms contracts with the DoD.” Davis adds that McCain and Clinton “came up with a plan to arm Al-Qaeda to get them to overthrow” the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was assassinated on Oct. 20, 2011, as the “Arab Spring” spread throughout the Middle East (recall how anti-Trump McCain always was).

After first denying it, the State Department eventually approved the Turi Defense Group’s $267 million request to move arms into Qatar, but the transfer never happened. Instead, Turi says, the weapons went directly to Libya instead of ‘third-party nation’ Qatar, where “half” of them subsequently“ended up in Syria.”

Turi told Herridge that shortly after weapons were sent to Libya on behalf of the Clinton State Department, he became extremely concerned that many were falling into the wrong hands — including those who eventually attacked and killed Ambassador Stevens and his staffers.

In her report, Herridge noted that during Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state, “U.S. arms dealers were awarded a record number of export licenses,” and most of the hardware was destined for the Middle East’s “Arab Spring” conflicts in Egypt, Libya, Syria, and elsewhere. In 2011 alone, more than 86,000 licenses totaling $44.3 billion were awarded — a $10 billion surge from the previous year.

To that point, Davis tweeted that the U.S. arms “bad guys” around the world all the time, but the CIA generally runs those operations. This time, however, Clinton’s State Department was running things, which was worrisome to Turi and the CIA; officials at the agency were concerned that arming “insurgents” with powerful weapons would lead to the downing of civilian aircraft and catastrophe for the U.S. on an international scale.

“But [Clinton] had a big pay day (sic) coming and could [sic] care less, she never flew commercial anyway,” Davis wrote in a tweet. “She wanted to overthrow Qaddafi on the cheap.”

They needed a scapegoat

A few months after the shipment, Fox News reported that Turi’s home was raided by federal agents — in July 2011. The Feds would continue to pursue him for three more years, alleging he committed violations of federal arms export laws.

Why? Because Turi said, the Clinton State Department-led operation quickly got out of hand and fell apart, leaving her in need of a scapegoat.

Turi threatened to spill the beans when the CIA started coming after him wanting answers, and they framed him up on a bogus weapons charge, and tried to ruin him. People are asking who is Marc Turi, well meet Marc Turi… pic.twitter.com/7KqJXCL6Eb — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) January 2, 2019

As for Ambassador Stevens, Davis claims that Hillary put him in Libya to make things right — that is to say, to cover up the weapons-smuggling and the gun-running by her State Department that had since grown beyond her ability to control things from Washington.

Some of the weapons that remained in Libya, as noted by Turi, did, in fact, end up in the hands of “insurgents” who were aligned with al Qaeda. They attacked the U.S. consulate in Benghazi on the eleventh anniversary of 9/11, killing Stevens, Doherty, Woods, and Smith.

The cover story for that attack, laid out by Obama and Clinton and repeated continuously for weeks afterward by Obama administration stooges like national security adviser Susan Rice, was that the attack was spontaneously spurred by an obscure anti-Muslim video made by a producer in California.

During subsequent congressional hearings into the Benghazi disaster, Hillary would show up once to testify, essentially lying to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., when he asked her about any U.S.-sponsored weapons-smuggling operations in the region:

What does any of this have to do with Michael Flynn? His term as director of the DIA occurred during this time span; he was aware of what was taking place, who was responsible, and what their objectives were. In short, he knew all of the details of the weapons smuggling operation and how it had gone awry, culminating in the death of a senior U.S. diplomat in Benghazi.

Who was the director of the DIA at the time Benghazi went down and who was warning HRC and the Sate Dept, & Leon Panetta that an attack was planned? @GenFlynn and now you know why they were so desperate to get Flynn out of the seat of National Security Advisor. He knew the truth — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) January 3, 2019

And that’s why President Obama tried to persuade POTUS Trump not to appoint Flynn as his NSA — and why, after Trump did, the Deep State went after him.

As for Turi, shortly before Election Day 2016 the Obama administration dropped all charges against him and his company.