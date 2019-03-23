Hillary Clinton Praises NZ Prime Minister’s Swift Gun Grab

Hillary Clinton has heaped praise on the New Zealand Prime Minister’s gun-grabbing legislation following the mosque shooting.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday a ban on all military-style semi-automatic weapons, assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports This was the same prime minister who bowed to Sharia law and wore a hijab in solidarity with the shooting victims.

Hillary Clinton praised Jacinda Ardern’s “leadership” on Thursday.

“Under Jacinda Ardern’s leadership, New Zealand has banned assault rifles and military-style semi-automatic weapons just six days after the Christchurch mosque attacks. Public servants didn’t stop at offering thoughts and prayers. They chose to act,” Hillary said in a tweet.

The Democrats are waging war on the 2nd Amendment even though it specifically states the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Socialist crackpot Bernie Sanders called for a ban on the sale and distribution of all assault weapons in the US.

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein (CA), who is the ranking member on the Judiciary Committee said the US needs to follow New Zealand’s example and ban certain firearms.

Feinstein said of New Zealand’s gun grab, “The United States needs to follow these examples and take action to protect Americans from this deadly public health scourge. Without action, our country will continue to face these tragic events over and over again.”

Never let a crisis go to waste, right?